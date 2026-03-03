Valvoline Aktie
Eminence Capital Opens $122 Million Valvoline Position Amid Stock's 20% Dip
According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 17, 2026, Eminence Capital, LP, initiated a new position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) by purchasing 4,212,293 shares. The estimated value of this acquisition is $122.41 million, based on the average share price during the quarter. The firm reported a quarter-end holding of 4,212,293 shares, with the stake’s value shifting to reflect both the new purchase and changes in Valvoline’s stock price.This new position for Eminence Capital represents 1.94% of its reportable AUM as of the filing date.As of March 3, 2026, Valvoline shares were trading at $37.50, up 1.64% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 13 percentage points.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
