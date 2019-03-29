Eminence Organic Skin Care Launches Reef-Safe Lilikoi Mineral Defense Collection

NEW YORK, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To protect the skin from damage caused by technology, pollution and the sun, Eminence Organics introduces the new, multi-purpose, reef-safe Lilikoi Mineral Defense Collection.

Daily use of smartphones, computers and TV screens can be as harmful to the skin as the sun's UVA and UVB rays combined. These types of devices emit blue light, which is part of the visible spectrum of wavelengths and helps to regulate wake and sleep cycles. Experts now recognize that, when emitted from devices, blue light is a leading cause of skin aging in the modern era.

In addition to blue light damage , the environment can also age the skin as pollutants emitted from cars, other transportation methods, and household cleaning products may cause the premature death of skin cells.

To protect the skin from sun exposure, blue light and the environment, Eminence Organic Skin Care created the new Lilikoi Mineral Defense Collection , which features three, all-mineral products that can be layered to provide essential protection. Keeping the health of the ocean top of mind, Eminence Organics formulated this unique collection with reef-safe ingredients.

The collection includes a face moisturizer, face primer, and a water-resistant sports sunscreen for face and body.

Lilikoi Mineral Defense Moisturizer SPF 33 (Anti-Pollution, Sun Protection)

This lightweight moisturizer includes powerful antioxidants from the tropical superfruit known as Lilikoi (Passionfruit) and pollution-fighting actives that create a physical barrier against environmental stressors. The easy-to-apply formulation is suitable for all skin types, blends in smoothly without leaving a white cast.

Lilikoi Light Defense Face Primer SPF 23 (Blue Light Protection, Sun Protection)

This lightweight primer powerfully defends your skin from blue light and the sun. Subtle illuminating properties give the skin a healthy 'lit-from-within' effect, resulting in the appearance of a glowing, radiant complexion. Cocoa Seed Extract helps prevent the breakdown of collagen and elastin that results from blue light exposure, effectively protecting the skin from digital stress. The primer can be layered after the moisturizer or used as a protective base before applying foundation or tinted moisturizer.

Lilikoi Mineral Defense Sport Sunscreen SPF 30 (Water-Resistant Sun Protection)

This sport sunscreen provides broad spectrum protection for face and body. The non-greasy formula features Zinc Oxide, Lilikoi, Raspberry Seed Oil and Aloe Vera and is water-resistant up to 40 minutes. Make the most of activities under the sun, in the water and even high-performance sports, without the concern of sweat or swimming impacting the efficacy of the sunscreen.

For more information on the new Lilikoi Mineral Defense Collection and Eminence Organic Skin Care, please visit eminenceorganics.com.

About Eminence Organic Skin Care

Eminence Organic Skin Care, an award-winning provider of the most effective, professional skin care products, is sold in leading spas in 50+ countries worldwide. Eminence Organics blends herbal craftsmanship, innovative skin rejuvenation techniques unique to Hungary and hand-picked ingredients to craft premium natural, organic and Biodynamic® skin care that is both good for the earth and the skin. Eminence Organics is proud to be a Certified B Corporation®, the leaders of the global movement using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems, held to rigorous standards of performance, accountability and transparency. Eminence Organics plants a tree for every retail product sold.Visit www.eminenceorganics.com and https://www.bcorporation.net/community/eminence-organic-skin-care-inc for more information. Instagram: @EminenceOrganics ; Twitter: @EminenceOrganic ; Facebook: @EminenceOrganicSkinCare

Media Contact: Kristina Katsoulas | Kkatsoulas@piercemattie.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eminence-organic-skin-care-launches-reef-safe-lilikoi-mineral-defense-collection-300821130.html

SOURCE Eminence Organic Skin Care