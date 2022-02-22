EML Launches A Radically Simple Digital Payout Platform – Seamless

EML Payments’ (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) Seamless platform offers a timely solution to companies grappling with complex or outdated payout processes in favor of a simple, secure and instant alternative. Seamless' payout choices enhance the customer experience with instant refunds or disbursements. Companies can outsource payment choices through a single administrative and consumer portal, removing the costs associated with checks and avoiding collecting bank or consumer card information.

The Seamless platform enables payout transformation with the flip of a switch, custom branded and live in just weeks. Making a payment is as simple as sharing an email and an amount. From there, consumers or SMEs onboard themselves and manage their preferences. Sectors benefitting from the secure, cost-saving and revenue-generating benefits include merchandise exchanges, home rentals, transportation, utilities (telecom, gas and electric), e-gaming, Payment Service Providers (PSP), resellers, insurance, fintech, lending and more.

EML Seamless' Key Benefits

Delights customers by giving them control of their payment – a true one-size-fits-all approach.

Establishes trust by radically accelerating payout and creating a positive brand interaction.

Digital-age disbursement solutions (B2B).

Back office payment transformation (B2B).

''The EML Seamless platform is North America's long overdue payout-in-a-box alternative, giving consumers or SMEs multiple options to receive their funds - effortlessly. EML Seamless aims to disrupt B2C payments the same way Venmo disrupted P2P,'' commented Ailie Kofoid, CEO Americas at EML.

About EML Payments

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

