Emler Swim School Offering Free Trials of Interactive Online Swim Lessons For Kids

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emler Swim School, an award-winning school with 45 years of history training tens of thousands of expert teachers and teaching millions of swim lessons, is excited to offer two complimentary lessons as part of a free trial of EmlerSWIM@Home™ to give families an opportunity to try the program before they buy it.

Last month Emler unveiled EmlerSWIM@Home™, the world's first interactive online swim curriculum for children, where the company's expert instructors help parents teach their children how to swim at home or in a local pool.

Each level of EmlerSWIM@Home™ includes 12 easy-to-use instructional video lessons, private one-on-one training and weekly video calls with a superstar Emler Master Trainer. Families taking part will also be able to join a private Facebook group for parents in the program, so they can connect, share tips and enjoy the benefits of an online community that is usually found in person at the pool.

As part of the EmlerSWIM@Home™ free trial, Emler is also offering a complimentary Swim Station session for those in the Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Kansas City areas. The Swim Stations allow families to rent out part of the pool for 30 minutes at a time for instructional use. After taking advantage of the complimentary Swim Station session that comes with the EmlerSWIM@Home™ free trial, the cost is $10 for every half hour.

During Swim Stations, an adult must be in the water with their child at all times, and a maximum of eight children-adult pairs will be allowed in the pool. Emler has a teacher on duty during Swim Stations, and all its facilities are meeting or exceeding all local, state and federal safety guidelines. Plus, all Emler pools have cutting-edge air filtration systems that replace the indoor air with outside air eight times per hour. For more information about Emler's safety protocols, visit https://emlerswimschool.com/healthandsafety/

Drownings are a leading cause of injury death for children ages 1 to 14, says the CDC. Emler's mission is to help all children learn to be safer in and around the water to prevent accidental deaths, and EmlerSWIM@Home™ marks a significant milestone in advancing that effort.

To sign up for the free trial, visit https://emlerswimschool.com/emler-swim-at-home/

About Emler Swim School

In 1975, Emler Swim School was founded on two principles, that every child should experience a fun lesson that causes him or her to fall in love with the water, and that every parent should receive a guarantee that his or her child will learn to swim. Emler utilizes a proven, ever-evolving curriculum, a quality staff that undergoes thorough training and – above all – a passion to nurture children in a healthy, safe and fun environment. With more than 20 different classes and levels, the award-winning swim school is proud to meet the need of every swimmer with the same "Emler Sure," 100 percent guarantee. For more information on each location, visit emlerswimschool.com.

SOURCE Emler Swim School