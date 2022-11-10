Emma de Sousa to step down as Insight’s EMEA President; Adrian Gregory to take the helm

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, announced today that Emma de Sousa is stepping down from her current role as President of the Company’s European, Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA”) business, effective December 31, 2022.

Commenting on her nearly 20 successful years at Insight, Emma de Sousa said: "It was a very difficult decision to make, but it has been a privilege to be part of this wonderful organisation that continually strives for greatness and lives by its core values of hunger, heart and harmony. I wish the company and its teammates huge success as Insight pursues its ambition to be THE leading solutions integrator, the partner our clients can’t live without.”

Insight CEO Joyce Mullen said: "We have enormous respect for the decision that Emma has made, and we fully support her. We thank her for her phenomenal leadership and many years of success leading the UK and our EMEA business. Widely respected both with the industry and Insight, I’d also like to pay tribute to Emma’s enduring commitment to building a high performance, highly inclusive culture at Insight. We have taken this opportunity to look carefully at the market and have found a terrific successor in Adrian.”

Insight indicated that Adrian Gregory will join Insight as President of the Company’s EMEA business from January 2, 2023. Prior to his latest appointment, for over a decade Mr. Gregory has worked at Atos SE, working in a number of roles over the years including CEO of Northern Europe and APAC. Atos is a global digital transformation services and consulting company headquartered in France, with offices worldwide.

Until December 31, 2022, Emma de Sousa will continue as President of EMEA and will assist with the transition to Mr. Gregory’s leadership.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and certified as a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

