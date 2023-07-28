|
Emma -- The Sleep Company Gifts Ken a Bedroom to Awaken His Best
NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Barbie Movie is the hot topic on everyone's lips. Movie theatres everywhere are packed with people wearing pink, celebrating how life in plastic is indeed fantastic. While watching the hit blockbuster, the sleep experts at Emma couldn't help but wonder about one thing in particular: where is Ken's bedroom?
The movie highlights Ken's dependence on his girlfriend, and her swanky abode, but does not show where he goes to sleep after a busy day with his beloved. To embark on a journey of self-discovery, Ken needs a personal space where he can rest and enjoy a peaceful night's sleep. Enter Emma — The Sleep Company, who has gifted Ken his own bedroom, featuring some of his favorite things, like a disco ball and the perfect pair of rollerskates. It also includes inspirational quotes above the bed, a surfboard within reach for riding early morning waves and, of course, Ken's very own sleep package, courtesy of Emma. Because with a good night's sleep, you can do ken-ything!
To download the hi-res image of Ken's bedroom at Emma's Dream House, visit: https://news.emma-sleep.com/brand-assets/
