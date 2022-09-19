Emmi Management AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Emmi appoints Sacha D. Gerber as new CFO



19-Sep-2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media release Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Lucerne, 19 September 2022 Sacha D. Gerber (47) will become the new Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Group Management of the Emmi Group. Gerber brings with him substantial financial expertise and leadership as well as cross-industry international experience, most recently as CFO at the globally active CALIDA GROUP. He succeeds Ricarda Demarmels, who as previously announced will replace Urs Riedener as CEO of the Emmi Group on 1 January 2023. As part of todays Capital Markets Day, Emmi is also confirming its strategic course as well as its full-year and medium-term forecast communicated as part of the 2022 half-year results. Sacha D. Gerber is set to join the Emmi Group as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Ricarda Demarmels, who takes over the role of CEO on 1 January 2023. Gerber is currently CFO with responsibility for finance and IR at the listed and globally active CALIDA GROUP, which specialises in high-end lingerie. Having previously held posts with the food manufacturer Hero and the Swatch Group, he holds a degree in business administration as well as an International Executive MBA from the University of St Gallen. "Sacha D. Gerber's skills and values make him a great fit for Emmi and our corporate culture. He combines Swiss values with a profound wealth of international experience, and has a broad range of expertise from his activities at iconic companies operating successfully in an international context. In his role as CFO, he will be instrumental in successfully co-shaping the further strategic development of Emmi," said Urs Riedener, CEO of the Emmi Group. "I am extremely excited about this important new challenge at Emmi. It fills me with pride to become part of such a superbly positioned company with unique brands and products," said Sacha D. Gerber, CFO designate. Continuity and expertise in leadership With the election of Gerber, Emmi fills the vacancy created by the departure of the current CFO, Ricarda Demarmels, to become head of the Emmi Group as CEO as of 1 January 2023. As communicated in March this year, Ricarda Demarmels will succeed Urs Riedener as CEO at the beginning of 2023. As part of todays Capital Markets Day in Emmen, Emmi is also confirming its strategic course as well as its outlook for the full-year and medium-term forecast communicated as part of the 2022 half-year results, supplemented by a ROIC focus (Return on Invested Capital). Download material and further information Media release as PDF

CV Sacha D. Gerber

General image material on Emmi

Picture of Sacha D. Gerber

Picture of Ricarda Demarmels

Picture of Urs Riedener

CEO Presentation Emmi Capital Markets Day 2022

CFO Presentation Emmi Capital Markets Day 2022 Contacts Investors and Analysts

Investor Relations | ir@emmi.com Media

Simone Burgener, media spokesperson | media@emmi.com About Emmi Emmi is the leading manufacturer of high-quality dairy products in Switzerland. Its roots date back to 1907, when it was founded by dairy farmer cooperatives in the Lucerne region. With its focussed strategy, innovative products and brand concepts established beyond Switzerland, such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach cheese, Emmi has grown into an internationally active, listed group (EMMN) with a strong local presence in 15 countries. Emmis business model is traditionally based on a careful approach to nature, animals and people. In this way, Emmi creates the best dairy moments, today and for generations to come, while also contributing to value creation in rural regions. The company distributes its quality products in around 60 countries and manufactures these at over 30 of its own production sites in nine countries. With more than 9,000 employees, around 70% of whom work outside Switzerland, the Emmi Group generated sales of CHF 3.9 billion in 2021.

End of Inside Information