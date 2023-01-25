|
Emmi breaks the 4 billion mark
Lucerne, 25 January 2023 The Emmi Group increased its sales by 8.1% to CHF 4,230.0 million, breaking the 4 billion mark in a challenging environment for the first time. The broad-based and higher-than-expected organic growth of 7.0% reflects the rigorous strategy implementation and differentiated market positions with innovative brand concepts, a diversified geographical presence and a balanced product and customer portfolio. Alongside necessary sales price increases, the positive sales performance was driven by ongoing momentum in international markets, strategic niches such as ready-to-drink coffee with Emmi Caffè Latte or chilled premium desserts, as well as dynamic developments in the Swiss domestic market and the food service business. The Board of Directors of Emmi AG is also proposing Nadja Lang to succeed Alexandra Post Quillet, who will not be standing for re-election at the General Meeting on 13 April 2023.
Emmi will publish its detailed annual results 2022 and outlook for the current financial year at 7.00 a.m. on 1 March 2023.
Group sales in 2022: broad-based, organic growth
Emmi generated net sales of CHF 4,230.0 million in 2022 (previous year: CHF 3,911.9 million), exceeding the CHF 4 billion mark for the first time. Sales growth of 8.1% (previous year: 5.6%). This is comprised of organic growth of 7.0%, a positive acquisition effect of 2.1% and a negative foreign currency effect of 1.0%. The price-driven organic growth exceeded own expectations (5% to 6%). With its broad-based geographical presence and a differentiated brand, category and customer portfolio, combined with an enhanced strategy, Emmi successfully weathered the volatile, inflation-driven environment and defended volumes.
Key sales figures
*The acquisition effect on Group sales is attributable to the acquisition of the Athenos business (USA, 1 December 2021).
Sales by division: strong brand concepts in strategic niches
The division Switzerland generated sales of CHF 1,698.1 million in 2022 (previous year: CHF 1,649.8 million), which corresponds to growth of 2.9%. Factors that contributed to the organic growth exceeding own expectations (0.5% to 1.5%) following the pandemic-related decline in sales included the recovery of the food service business as well as industry sales, in particular milk powder. Unavoidable sales price increases as a result of higher milk prices benefiting milk producers as well as the sharp rise in input, energy, logistics and packaging costs also contributed to increased sales. The Emmi Caffè Latte and Emmi Energy Drink brands continued to enjoy great popularity, and the vegan brand Beleaf was also able to expand its base further. The anticipated decline in volumes in the retail business as a result of normalisation of the figures seen in the previous year shaped by the pandemic is primarily reflected in the dairy products and cheese segments. The division Switzerland accounted for 40.1% of Group sales (previous year: 42.2%).
Sales by product group: division Switzerland
Sales by product group: division Americas
Sales by product group: division Europe
Sales by product group: division Global Trade
Board of Directors sends message of continuity
The Board of Directors of Emmi AG is proposing Nadja Lang to succeed Alexandra Post Quillet, who will not be standing for re-election at the General Meeting on 13 April 2023. Emmi regrets and respects the decision made by Alexandra Post Quillet, an esteemed member of the Board of Directors. With her extensive expertise and competence in the food industry, particularly at an international level, Alexandra Post Quillet has made a considerable contribution towards the positive development of Emmi.
The Board of Directors firmly believes that Nadja Lang, with her proven competence on a strategic and operational level in the areas of consumer goods, retail, gastronomy and sustainability, will ideally complement Emmis nine-member Board. The Board will continue to consist of four women and five men.
At the same time, the Board of Directors has confirmed the nomination of Urs Riedener as Chairman and successor to Konrad Graber, who will not be standing for re-election at the General Meeting on 13 April 2023. By doing so, the Board is sending a message of continuity in leadership and the strategic direction of the company as well as the corporate culture.
Market changes lead to an impairment at Gläserne Molkerei
Emmi is countering the historically high input, energy and logistics costs and the ongoing economic implications with disciplined and networked purchasing and cost management, accelerated excellence and efficiency programmes, and necessary sales price adjustments. However, Inflation and the resulting loss of purchasing power has impacted consumer sentiment in several markets. The market for organic dairy products in Germany has been hit particularly hard, which has led to structural market changes. This development placed a further strain on the business performance of Gläserne Molkerei and clouded its future prospects over the medium term, leading to an impairment of non-current assets in the amount of around CHF 13 million.
Outlook: adjusted for the aforementioned impairment, results in line with expectations, at the lower end of the range
For the financial year 2022, as expected, Emmi projects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), adjusted for the aforementioned impairment, to be at the lower end of the range communicated at the end of the first half of the year (CHF 265 to 280 million). The net profit margin, adjusted for the impairment, is also expected to be at the lower end of the range (4.5% to 5.0%).
Emmi will publish its detailed annual results 2022 and outlook for the current financial year at 7.00 a.m. on 1 March 2023.
About Emmi
Emmi is the leading manufacturer of high-quality dairy products in Switzerland. Its roots date back to 1907, when it was founded by dairy farmer cooperatives in the Lucerne region. With its focussed strategy, innovative products and brand concepts established beyond Switzerland, such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach cheese, Emmi has grown into an internationally active, listed group (EMMN) with a strong local presence in 14 countries.
Emmis business model is traditionally based on a careful approach to nature, animals and people. In this way, Emmi creates the best dairy moments, today and for generations to come, while also contributing to value creation in rural regions. The company distributes its quality products in around 60 countries and manufactures these at around 50 of its own production sites in eleven countries. With more than 9,000 employees, around 70% of whom work outside Switzerland, the Emmi Group generated sales of CHF 4.2 billion in 2022.
