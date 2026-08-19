Emmi Aktie
WKN: 798263 / ISIN: CH0012829898
|
19.08.2026 06:57:16
Emmi confirms strategic course with strong volume growth and progress on all earnings levels
|
Emmi Management AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Details on the sales performance of the divisions and product groups can be found in the Half-year Report 2026:
The four strategic niches on which the Emmi Group is focusing worldwide – nutrition+, ready-to-drink coffee, premium desserts and specialty cheese – accounted for around 40% of Group sales in the first half of 2026 and achieved overall organic growth well above average. The new strategic premium niche nutrition+, with its focus on functional dairy products, showed particularly strong momentum, with organic growth in the double-digit percentage range. Growth here was particularly pleasing in Switzerland as well as in Spain, Chile and Brazil. The ready-to-drink segment performed very successfully in the reporting period, particularly in Switzerland, Spain and Belgium, and remains a key growth driver for the Group.
Thanks to its decentralised business model, high efficiency and agility, the Emmi Group successfully held its own in a challenging environment during the first half of 2026. This environment was shaped by increasing geopolitical tensions, volatility and rising input costs – particularly for packaging materials – a strong Swiss franc and subdued consumer sentiment in many relevant markets. However, procurement initiatives, productivity increases and responsible price increases were able to counteract these effects. Gross profit rose disproportionately to net sales by 4.4% to CHF 948.9 million (H1 2025: CHF 908.7 million) and the gross profit margin increased to 40.8% (H1 2025: 40.0%). This positive development reflects the ongoing transformation of the portfolio in premium niches as well as operational progress abroad. Operating expenses amounted to CHF 724.2 million (H1 2025: CHF 690.3 million). This increase is mainly related to increased personnel and logistics costs.
Thanks to continued strong cash flow from operating activities, the net debt ratio (net debt to annualised EBITDA) decreased as planned from 1.79 as at 31 December 2025 to 1.73 as at 30 June 2026, despite the dividend payment in the first half of the year. Return on invested capital (ROIC) increased to 7.9% as at 30 June 2026, compared with 7.6% in the 2025 financial year. This improvement is attributable to the higher profitability combined with slightly lower average invested capital.
For its innovation strategy, Emmi focuses on consumer needs and specifically tailors its product innovations to global megatrends such as health, indulgence, naturalness and functionality. With the launch of the Emmi Matcha Latte in March 2026, the Emmi Group once again underlined its innovative strength in the ready-to-drink segment. Combining the global matcha trend with Swiss milk, the lactose-free drink is now available in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Spain and Belgium. At the same time, Emmi is systematically expanding its portfolio internationally in the growth market of functional and natural dairy products with the strategic nutrition+ platform.
Emmi focuses its sustainability strategy on developing solutions with measurable impact on the environment and society, while strengthening competitiveness at the same time. Three particularly effective projects were honoured at the Group-wide Sustainability Day 2026: Emmi Caffè Latte for the packaging innovation of the new 100% recyclable 230 ml cup made of mono-material packaging, Emmi Desserts for its ongoing commitment to B Corp in the dessert companies in France, the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands, and the Brazilian subsidiary Laticínios Porto Alegre for its pioneering work in the circular economy. Together with local partners, it established a functioning collection and recycling system for beverage packaging in a region without a strong recycling infrastructure.
The performance in the first half of the year confirms the attractiveness of our strategic direction. Continued strong volume growth, progress in profitability and return on invested capital as well as the positive development of our growth platforms give the Emmi Group a positive outlook for the second half of the year. This confidence is based on a diversified innovation portfolio, the focus on growth markets and premium niches as well as efficiency programmes and cost discipline.
Emmi will publish its 2026 annual sales at 7:00 am on 27 January 2027 and its 2026 annual results and guidance for financial year 2027 at 7:00 am on 3 March 2027.
Download material and further information
Contacts
Media
Investors and Analysts
About Emmi
The Emmi Group is a Swiss company with a long tradition, headquartered in Lucerne. Founded in 1907 by dairy farmers’ cooperatives, it is now at home around the world while remaining closely connected to its roots. Innovation and responsibility drive Emmi. With deep craftsmanship and expertise, the company produces high-quality dairy products and desserts, and holds strong positions in ready-to-drink coffee with Emmi Caffè Latte, functional nutrition, specialty cheese and premium desserts. In its strategic niches, Emmi is a pioneer, creating moments that matter.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Emmi Management AG
|Landenbergstrasse 1
|6005 Luzern
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@emmi.com
|Internet:
|www.emmi.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012829898
|Valor:
|1282989
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900Q53RBYJIVCMA08
|EQS News ID:
|2385264
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2385264 19-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Emmi AG
|
19.08.26
|Handel in Zürich: SPI schließt im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.26
|Gute Stimmung in Zürich: SPI am Mittwochnachmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.26
|Emmi confirms strategic course with strong volume growth and progress on all earnings levels (EQS Group)
|
19.08.26
|Emmi bestätigt strategischen Kurs mit starkem Volumenwachstum und Fortschritten auf allen Ergebnisebenen (EQS Group)
|
18.08.26
|SPI-Wert Emmi-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Emmi von vor 3 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
11.08.26
|SPI-Papier Emmi-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Emmi von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
04.08.26
|SPI-Wert Emmi-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Emmi-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
28.07.26
|SPI-Titel Emmi-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Emmi-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Emmi AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Emmi AG
|889,00
|-4,20%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich tiefer -- DAX nach Richtungssuche wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen vorwiegend tief im Minus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Mittwochshandel auf negativem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte behauptet. US-Anleger zeigten sich verhalten in Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Asien wurden am Mittwoch mehrheitlich schwere Verluste eingefahren.