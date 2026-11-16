Emmi Aktie
WKN: 798263 / ISIN: CH0012829898
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16.11.2026 09:21:03
Emmi Group receives two Super Gold medals for premium cheese specialities
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Emmi Management AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Lucerne, 16 November 2026 – The Emmi Group once again demonstrated its premium cheese expertise at the 2026 World Cheese Awards. The international expert jury awarded medals to a total of 33 cheese specialities from the Emmi Group, including two that were awarded the highest rating, the Super Gold Medal.
The World Cheese Awards is one of the most important cheese competitions in the world. Every year, a renowned international jury rates several thousand cheeses from numerous countries. The latest awards confirm the continuing strength of the Emmi Group’s premium cheese business and the successful combination of the regional art of cheese making, long-standing tradition and a high focus on quality.
The award-winning cheese specialities are from the Emmi Group’s production sites in Switzerland and the Netherlands and demonstrate the diversity of Emmi’s portfolio. The prizewinning specialities include Kaltbach cheese from Switzerland, foremost notably “Kaltbach Appenzeller”, which was awarded the Super Gold medal. In the natural sandstone cave in Lucerne’s region, the cheeses mature under the expert care of the cave masters and develop their unmistakable flavour.
Studer has a deep-rooted passion for the finest cheese creations. In the Thurgau cheese dairy, inventiveness, traditional craftsmanship and modern technology are combined. This distinctive approach has given rise to their Super Gold award-winning cheese “Vieux Suisse”.
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About Emmi
The Emmi Group is a Swiss company with a long tradition, headquartered in Lucerne. Founded in 1907 by dairy farmers’ cooperatives, it is now at home around the world while remaining closely connected to its roots. Innovation and responsibility drive Emmi. With deep craftsmanship and expertise, the company produces high-quality dairy products and desserts, and holds strong positions in ready-to-drink coffee with Emmi Caffè Latte, functional nutrition, specialty cheese and premium desserts. In its strategic niches, Emmi is a pioneer, creating moments that matter.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Emmi Management AG
|Landenbergstrasse 1
|6005 Luzern
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@emmi.com
|Internet:
|www.emmi.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012829898
|Valor:
|1282989
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900Q53RBYJIVCMA08
|EQS News ID:
|2434478
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2434478 16.11.2026 CET/CEST
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