Emmi is growing along its strategic priorities and proves robust
Lucerne, 1 March 2023 Emmi remains on its growth trajectory in a challenging environment, achieving record sales of CHF 4,230.0 million. The broad-based organic growth of 7.0% reflects the companys rigorous strategy implementation and its differentiated market positions with innovative brand concepts and a well-diversified country and product portfolio. The positive sales performance was bolstered by the ongoing momentum in international markets, strategic niches and with brand concepts such as Emmi Caffè Latte, as well as a dynamic Swiss domestic market. Further progress in the transformation of the portfolio, accelerated efficiency programmes and responsible sales price increases limited the impact of the massive rise in input costs on results. Adjusted EBIT of CHF 266.1 million and the adjusted net profit margin of 4.6% were within the communicated range. For financial year 2023, Emmi anticipates organic sales growth of 3% to 4%, EBIT of between CHF 275 million and CHF 295 million, and a net profit margin of 4.5% to 5.0%.
Thanks to our robust business model and the extraordinary commitment of our teams, we achieved a respectable overall result with significant improvements in the second half of the year, despite the numerous challenges facing all of us throughout 2022. Moreover, we have made further progress in our ongoing efforts to hone and refine our strategy, says Ricarda Demarmels, CEO of the Emmi Group.
Respectable result with record sales
Emmi generated net sales of CHF 4,230.0 million in 2022 (previous year: CHF 3,911.9 million), exceeding the CHF 4 billion mark for the first time. The sales growth of 8.1% (previous year: 5.6%) comprised organic growth of 7.0%, a positive acquisition effect of 2.1% and a negative foreign currency effect of 1.0%. The price-driven organic growth exceeded own expectations (5% to 6%). With its broad-based geographical presence and a balanced brand, category and customer portfolio, as well as an enhanced strategy, Emmi successfully weathered the volatile, heavily inflation-driven environment and defended volumes. More detailed information on Emmis sales performance can be found in the media release dated 25 January 2023.
Key figures
Broad-based growth
International business continued to display high momentum, with organic growth of 13.1% in the division Americas and 6.7% in the division Europe. The growth markets of Brazil, Mexico and Chile, along with the USA and Spain, showed particularly significant growth. Thanks to successful brand concepts and recovered momentum in the food service and industrial customer sectors, business in the domestic Swiss market also recorded pleasing organic growth of 2.9%.
Responsible business model
Focusing on the Emmi sustainability model based on a net-zero reduction pathway, Emmi made further progress in its work to decarbonise its energy supply. Thanks to a greater volume of renewable electricity, additional photovoltaic systems and district heating, along with more intensive reduction measures, own greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) saw a 10% decline compared with the previous year. The commissioning of a pioneering solar thermal system in Langnau, a project initiated together with partners to realise an ecosystem centred around a wood-fired power plant in Dagmersellen, and a photovoltaic system installed on the roof of the Quillayes Surlat cheese dairy in Chile are emblematic of Emmis commitment in this area.
Continuity in terms of strategy, renewal in leadership and proposal for dividend increase
As announced, Ricarda Demarmels started in her new post as CEO of the Emmi Group at the beginning of this year. With this change, Emmi is ensuring continuity in leadership and strategic direction. The Board of Directors would like to thank her predecessor, Urs Riedener, for his outstanding work over the last roughly 15 years. Urs Riedener led Emmi successfully into a new era, notes Konrad Graber, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Positive outlook for 2023 in a volatile environment
The outlook for 2023 remains subject to economic uncertainty and recessionary risks. Emmi will continue to take its usual forward-looking approach, tackle the sustained cost pressure with intensive productivity measures and responsible sales price increases, and also continue to drive forward its ongoing strategic development.
Medium-term forecast
Emmi will publish its half-year results for 2023 at 7.00 a.m. on 18 August 2023.
Download material and further information
Contacts
Media
Investors and Analysts
About Emmi
Emmi is the leading manufacturer of high-quality dairy products in Switzerland. Its roots date back to 1907, when it was founded by dairy farmer cooperatives in the Lucerne region. With its focussed strategy, innovative products and brand concepts established beyond Switzerland, such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach cheese, Emmi has grown into an internationally active, listed group (EMMN) with a strong local presence in 14 countries.
Emmis business model is traditionally based on a careful approach to nature, animals and people. In this way, Emmi creates the best dairy moments, today and for generations to come, while also contributing to value creation in rural regions. The company distributes its quality products in around 60 countries and manufactures these at over 50 of its own production sites in eleven countries. With more than 9,000 employees, around 70% of whom work outside Switzerland, the Emmi Group generated sales of CHF 4.2 billion in 2022.
