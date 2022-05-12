EMnify Wins Best Connectivity Solution Award at IoT Solutions World Congress 2022

The IoT Solutions World Congress 'Industry Solutions Awards' distinguish and celebrate the exceptional work of IoT and digital transformation, and highlight the results that are transforming industries.

EMnify was nominated in two categories: Best Connectivity Solution for its IoT Supernetwork and Best Security Solution for EMnify Cloud Connect.

BERLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMnify, the leading cloud building block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, is proud to announce that its EMnify IoT Supernetwork has won Best Connectivity Solution at IoT Solutions World Congress. The Industry Solutions Awards were presented last night at the leading IoT industry event in Barcelona. EMnify CEO and co-founder, Frank Stoecker, accepted the award on stage.

IoT Solutions World Congress brings together the best in IoT to showcase the game-changing solutions and technologies that are disrupting and transforming industries. The Industry Solutions Awards shine a spotlight on the most preeminent digital transformation projects across vertical industries such as manufacturing, energy, healthcare, buildings, and infrastructures or connected transport.

The EMnify IoT Supernetwork is the largest globally distributed mobile cloud core network of its kind, supporting local network access (2G – 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT) in over 180 countries. EMnify's award submission focused on the environmental monitoring use case which seamlessly and securely connects global fleets of monitoring devices with the EMnify IoT Supernetwork.

Frank Stoecker, EMnify CEO and co-founder, is delighted EMnify's connectivity solution has been recognized by one of the IoT industry's most influential awards. He commented:

"Connectivity is at the heart of everything we do at EMnify, which makes this win a particularly special one. Congratulations to all EMnifiers, and EMnify customers. We believe in shared success, and this is absolutely a win for us all. We enjoyed a productive and inspiring three days at IoT Solutions World Congress, catching up with customers and making new connections. To win Best Connectivity Solution and be recognized by the jury in this way is an honor."

EMnify is the leading cloud building block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, connecting millions of IoT devices globally – from electric vehicles to energy meters, alarm systems to GPS trackers, thermometers to health wearables. The EMnify API and SIM technology connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end. EMnify's cloud-native integrations and no-code workflows ensure seamless lifecycle scalability for deployments of all sizes – from local start-up to global enterprise. The award-winning EMnify IoT Supernetwork is the largest globally distributed mobile cloud core network of its kind, supporting local network access (2G – 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT) in over 180 countries from more than 25 cloud regions – and counting. EMnify's solution is built on partnerships with the leading hyperscaler cloud service providers, system integrators and hundreds of radio network operators worldwide.

Founded in 2014, EMnify was the first to transform cellular IoT connectivity into an easy-to-consume cloud resource –trusted today by thousands of the world's most innovative companies. To learn more about EMnify, please visit www.emnify.com

