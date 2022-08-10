eMoney Advisor Announces Details for Ninth Annual Summit

Keynote speakers include Carla Harris , senior client advisor at Morgan Stanley, and Andrew Busch , former CMIO for the U.S. government and economic futurist

'Bridging the Gap' theme focuses onhow tobetter connect and engage with millions of households seeking service, knowledge, and expertise

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced details for the 2022 eMoney Summit, the industry's premier event for planning-led financial professionals, which will be held virtually Oct. 17-19, 2022.

This year's theme is "Bridging the Gap," which addresses the increased pressure financial professionals are facing to meet the diverse needs and expectations of their clients and explores new ways to leverage technology to adapt to the future.

"88 million households are underserved, and there is a gap between consumers who are willing to pay for financial advice and those who are currently working with a financial professional," said Susan McKenna, interim CEO and head of marketing and sales at eMoney. "This year's Summit will offer an opportunity for advisors to learn how to better leverage technology to bridge the gap and get more plans to more people."

Insightful Keynote Speakers

Attendees will hear from insightful keynote speakers, including:

Carla Harris , senior client advisor at Morgan Stanley and a 2013 President Barack Obama appointee to chair the National Women's Business Council, who will discuss intentional leadership and what it takes to be a powerful, impactful, influential leader in today's environment.

senior client advisor at Morgan Stanley and a 2013 President appointee to chair the National Women's Business Council, who will discuss intentional leadership and what it takes to be a powerful, impactful, influential leader in today's environment. Andrew Busch , the former 1st Chief Market Intelligence Officer for the U.S. government and economic futurist, who will share the economic forces driving change to lead financial professionals in transforming their businesses and adapting their strategies to take control of the future.

In addition, eMoney's leadership team will present proprietary research on how to bridge the gap between services and expertise and the experience consumers want. The results are based on insights from more than 1,600 consumers surveyed on their desired financial experience. Attendees will also receive exclusive updates on eMoney's product roadmap and vision.

User Experience

Now in its ninth year, the three-day event will feature a curated agenda that will offer 20 breakout sessions to choose from for users of every experience level, more than 11 continuing education credits for CFP® professionals, and more than 45 actionable takeaways to help advisors better serve clients. Attendees will also have access to more than 20 virtual one-on-one training sessions with eMoney coaches, networking opportunities, and product kiosks.

"This year, more than ever, we are focused on delivering an immersive and interactive experience that was created with the user in mind. It is our goal to provide attendees with the skills and training needed to optimize usage of eMoney and serve more clients," added McKenna.

For details about event sponsorship, please contact advisorsummit@emoneyadvisor.com.

Summer discounted pricing is available until Aug. 30. To view the agenda, get more information about the Summit or to register, please visit emoneyadvisor.com/summit2022/.

For real-time updates on the Summit, follow eMoney on Twitter @eMoneyAdvisor or search the hashtag #eMoneySummit22.

About eMoney Advisor

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 98,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emoney-advisor-announces-details-for-ninth-annual-summit-301602940.html

SOURCE eMoney Advisor