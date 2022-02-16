eMoney Advisor Enhances Its Digital Marketing and Engagement Tool, Bamboo

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced the launch of new features for Bamboo, its digital marketing and engagement tool.

Recent enhancements are focused on helping financial professionals deepen client relationships, increase client retention, generate new clients, and increase efficiency, including:

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Integration: Efficiently manage contacts by integrating with Redtail CRM. Import contacts and groups for email outreach and track correspondence from Bamboo within Redtail.

Efficiently manage contacts by integrating with Redtail CRM. Import contacts and groups for email outreach and track correspondence from Bamboo within Redtail. Email Scheduling: Schedule emails to be sent at a later date, allowing for the ability to plan ahead and stay focused on the areas of the business that need attention most.

Schedule emails to be sent at a later date, allowing for the ability to plan ahead and stay focused on the areas of the business that need attention most. Customizable Branding: Feature company logo and branding on content including emails, landing pages, and printable PDFs.

According to a recent eMoney Advisor Investor Trend Survey, 32% of Americans who are not currently working with a financial advisor said they would consider working with one in the future if they communicated using easily understandable terms.

"We aim to empower financial professionals with the marketing tools and resources they need to grow, retain, and engage their client base and share easy-to-digest information about topics that are top of mind," said Valerie Rivera, senior product marketing manager at eMoney. "Our recent product enhancements will enable them to implement these tools into their practice seamlessly, scale their marketing efforts, communicate with clients and prospects, and demonstrate their value as financial professionals."

Current product features include:

Automated Campaigns: Ready-to-launch automated lead generation campaigns

Ready-to-launch automated lead generation campaigns Relevant, Quality Content: Access fresh and relevant content

Access fresh and relevant content Simple Email Marketing: Send professional emails in seconds

Send professional emails in seconds Quick Social Sharing: Easily post content to social media channels

Easily post content to social media channels Marketing Analytics: Insights into campaign effectiveness and performance

Insights into campaign effectiveness and performance eMoney Marketing Materials: Marketing resources to promote eMoney planning and client portal services

To learn more about Bamboo or request a demo, visit response.emoneyadvisor.com/marketing-demo.

Notes to Editors

eMoney Advisor 2021 Investor Trend Survey. Respondents were composed of a nationally representative sample of 2,000 American adults aged 18 and above. The survey was fielded from 15th – 23rd December 2021.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 96,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 4.5 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

