Emote Online Therapy Free Until May 1 to All Mental Health Providers In Response to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emote Online Therapy, the platform enabling anyone to receive mental health care for anxiety and other psychological issues from licensed therapists remotely, has announced it will be free until May 1 for mental health professionals seeking to set up an online practice. The platform connects therapists to users through a mobile device, tablet or computer. Text-based therapy or optional video therapy creates a secure, private and confidential HIPAA compliant environment with real-time 2-way communication.

"In these unprecedented times, Emote has decided to suspend all fees for licensed mental health providers until May 1 in order to transition them as quickly as possible to an online environment," said Berry Enloe, Co-Founder of Emote Online Therapy. "It is crucial that new and existing clients receive the mental health care that they need at this difficult time. We've built a world-class telemental health platform and now we're going to use it to its fullest potential reaching the widest audience of those in need. As millions of Americans become restricted to their home, never has this need been greater," concluded Enloe.

After May 1, Emote will never charge monthly fees to providers but instead offer a rate of $3.50 for a 30-minute session on a pay-as-you-go basis. Therapists can onboard their clients quickly and efficiently. As an optional convenience HIPAA-compliant processing of payments is available electronically, based on a provider's individual negotiated rate with clients, for a 3% flat rate.

Emote is an inclusive system delivering the following benefits:

HIPAA compliant high quality video sessions are provided across platforms including iOS and Android apps as well as a computer browser-based system.

Message clients directly from the app, eliminating the need to give out personal phone number.

In-system scheduling with reminders to help both provider and client keep appointment times and scheduling.

Both provider and client can take notes. Make ICD-10 diagnoses as needed.

To sign up, providers can go to https://app.emote.life/?view=signup2

For more information, email to contact@emote.life or to learn more about Emote Online Therapy visit https://emote.life/

