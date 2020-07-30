Empathy Concert with Lindsay Mendez and Telly Leung - Thursday, July 30th

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join Empathy Concert hosts Elliott Masie and Telly Leung on Thursday, July 30th from 5 pm to 6 pm EDT as we honor our Teachers!

Empathy Concert Honoring Teachers!

Thursday, July 30th – 5 pm to 6 pm EDT

Reserve a Space: https://www.masie.com/empathy730

Teachers are so important to our children, to our families, to our communities, and to employers.

Teachers need Empathy!

Teachers have been in a most difficult and challenging situation during the pandemic. Without notice, teachers of our youngest students, teachers of our high school students, and teachers of our college students were asked to shift to virtual learning – using unfamiliar technologies and without much preparation, experience, or design. And, to support students in very new and different home situations.

Teachers need Empathy!

In the coming weeks, teachers face an uncertain learning environment: to lead redesigned classrooms, to continue to facilitate virtually, or to use new blends.

Teachers need Empathy!

Join us for a very special Empathy Concert on Thursday, July 30th at 5 pm EDT dedicated to teachers. We will feature 3 amazing teachers from schools around the United States and uplifting Broadway Performers.

Special Performances and Teacher Perspectives From:



TONY Award Winning Lindsay Mendez (TV: All Rise, Broadway: Carousel, Wicked, Dogfight)

Carla Jefferson ( Darlington Schools in South Carolina )

( in ) Michael McElroy (Teacher at NYU Tisch School & Broadway Star)

(Teacher at NYU Tisch School & Broadway Star) Leon Tynes (Winner: ISTE Outstanding Teacher Award in 2019)

(Winner: ISTE Outstanding Teacher Award in 2019) Melinda Doolittle (American Idol & National Tours)

(American Idol & National Tours) Josh Stock (Sixth Grade Teacher in Olathe Kansas )

(Sixth Grade Teacher in ) Telly Leung (Aladdin, Glee, Rent, and Empathy Co-Host)

Elliott Masie (Learning Innovator and Empathy Co-Host)

This is the 15th Empathy Concert Hour that we have produced since the beginning of the pandemic. We have addressed the issues of "work from home", economic disruption, and racial injustice. EMPATHY is essential to our employees, our organizations, to our families and children, and yes – to our TEACHERS in these uncertain times!

Please take one hour and be part of a unique, high-energy program to celebrate teachers. We have a limit of 3,000 live spaces on this free video session.

Join us! Empathy Concert – Thursday, July 30th from 5 pm to 6 pm EDT. Reserve a space at https://www.masie.com/empathy730

To view our past Empathy Concerts and other events, please visit https://www.masie.com for archived video of all our sessions.

SOURCE The MASIE Center