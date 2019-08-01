01.08.2019 23:23:00

Empire Life announces dividends

KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) (TSX: EML.PR.A) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of
Dividend

Common Shares

August 19, 2019

September 12, 2019

$17.4408

Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1

September 17, 2019

October 17, 2019

$0.359375

Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3

September 17, 2019

October 17, 2019

$0.30625

 

Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of June 30, 2019, Empire Life had total assets under management of $17.8 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt deutlich tiefer -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Rot
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung bedrückt. Der DAX konnte am Donnerstag Gewinne verbuchen. Die Wall Street zieht an. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich erneut auf rotem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB