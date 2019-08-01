|
01.08.2019 23:23:00
Empire Life announces dividends
KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) (TSX: EML.PR.A) today declared the following cash dividends:
Class
Record Date
Payable Date
Amount of
Common Shares
August 19, 2019
September 12, 2019
$17.4408
Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1
September 17, 2019
October 17, 2019
$0.359375
Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3
September 17, 2019
October 17, 2019
$0.30625
Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.
About Empire Life
Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of June 30, 2019, Empire Life had total assets under management of $17.8 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.
SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company
