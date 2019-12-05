Empire Life named Life and Health Insurer of the Year for the second year in a row

KINGSTON, ON, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) (TSX: EML.PR.A) has been named the Life and Health Insurer of the Year at the 2019 Insurance Business Canada Awards sponsored by Advocis. This is the second consecutive year, and the third time in four years the company has received the honour.

Now in its fourth year, the Insurance Business Canada Awards have become the preeminent showcase of excellence in the Canadian insurance industry, recognizing top organizations and individuals for their outstanding achievements and best practices over the past 12 months.

"The award recognizes Empire Life's successful milestones this year as we work towards achieving our mission of Insurance and Investments. Simple. Fast. Easy.®" says Mike Stocks, Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, Retail for Empire Life. "In particular, the judging panel focused on the work we've done to establish industry benchmarks for both digital innovation—with our industry leading Fast & Full® online Life application process—and for customer service excellence such as shorter call wait times and our ability to issue fully underwritten life policies in under two days."

Winners were selected by an independent judging panel of insurance industry experts, veterans and leaders, who reviewed the entries according to each category's criteria. The winners will be featured in Insurance Business Canada magazine's February 2020 issue.

"This honour would not have been possible without the contributions of both the Empire Life team and our valued distribution partners," says Stocks. "The enthusiastic response to our digital platforms like Fast & Full® from distribution partners is a key driver to our success."

About Empire Life:

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The Company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2019, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.1 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

