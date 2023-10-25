Empire Portfolio Group Opens Two New Manhattan Orangetheory Locations - Bryant Park and TriBeCa

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Portfolio Group ("Empire"), a leading Area Developer and Franchisee of Orangetheory® Fitness, the trailblazing heart rate-based interval training fitness franchise, is announcing two new Manhattan New York City studio openings in Bryant Park and TriBeCa, NY. These new ventures magnify Empire's established footprint in Manhattan, enhancing their portfolio there to 8 studios, with the additional studios located in Chelsea, Hell's Kitchen, West Village, Midtown West, and the Upper West Side.

The TriBeCa studio is located at 25 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013, one block west of West Broadway, between Duane and Reade Streets. The Bryant Park studio is centrally located to Bryant Park and Rockefeller Center at 1180 6th Ave, on 46th St between 5th and 6th Aves, New York, NY, United States, 10036.

The 3,507 square feet studio at Bryant Park and the 6,361 square-foot studio in TriBeCa both feature all new state-of-the-art equipment, inclusive of certified coaching and proprietary in-studio and wearable fitness technology. Members have access to the innovative personalized MaxHR algorithm, which dynamically updates heart rate zones, in real time, for maximized performance. Furthermore, the studio equips OTconnect technology on treadmills and rowers, presenting an interactive data and feedback ecosystem that monitors personalized performance metrics such as total distance, average/max incline, peak miles per hour, total active time, and beyond whereby members can track their progress over time through the Orangetheory app. Grand opening celebrations will take place throughout the month and will include discounted founding rates for new members.

"We're beyond excited to welcome Orangetheory Fitness to two iconic communities, in Bryant Park and TriBeCa, sharing our science-backed, high-energy and strength focused workouts," shared Adam Krell, CEO of Empire Portfolio Group. "As our members continue to strive towards their fitness goals and lead active lifestyles, we believe our studio provides the ultimate backdrop for monumental growth, catering to all fitness stages."

Orangetheory Fitness is a leader in boutique fitness and one of the world's fastest-growing franchise organizations. Their group exercises unite endurance, strength, and power to create the celebrated 'Orange Effect,' a caloric burn that persists for up to 24 hours following a 60-minute workout.

For further information about the new studios and membership offerings, please call Orangetheory TriBeCa at 646-440-4288 and Orangetheory Bryant Park at 646-699-3757. Keep up with the latest updates and trends by visiting orangetheory.com and following Orangetheory Fitness on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® (www.orangetheory.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching, and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 25 countries.

About Empire Portfolio Group

Empire Portfolio Group, founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading wellness services franchisee. As a franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness, Empire operates and oversees over 140 Orangetheory Fitness studios across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Empire was awarded "2022 Area Representative of the Year" by Orangetheory Fitness. Empire is a franchisee of Relive Health, a Florida-based provider of anti-aging services including hormone optimization, vitamin therapy and medical aesthetics. For more information, please visit empireportfolio.com.

