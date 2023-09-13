Employee Engagement Software Platform Rising Team Signs 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for team development and employee engagement software platform, Rising Team.

The company joins 5W's extensive roster of HR Tech and Future of Work clients, benefitting from the team's deep knowledge of and connections in this space, as well as the opportunity to connect with complementary tech platforms in its industry.

Rising Team has partnered with 5W to expand its brand awareness in the U.S. and highlight the thought leadership of the company's CEO and founder Jennifer Dulski. In conjunction with this, the agency will magnify the benefits of Rising Team's platform, especially as it pertains to remote and hybrid work.

"Employee engagement is critical to business success, and as many companies are working in hybrid environments with dispersed teams, they are seeking new tools that all managers and employees can use to engage with one another," said Matt Caiola, Co-CEO of 5WPR. "The world has evolved and as such, companies need innovative solutions to continue effective employee engagement – Rising Team has built a platform that gives companies the resources they need today. We look forward to working together to further tell their story."

"Rising Team's goal is to equip all managers to build more connected, engaged, and successful teams," said Jennifer Dulski, CEO and founder of Rising Team. "Our customers have been able to move beyond just measuring employee engagement to actually moving it. We're excited to be working with 5WPR because of their knowledge of the space and proven track record of success, and by working together we will help more teams and companies succeed."

5W's Consumer Technology division has developed trusted connections in the media, which has a range of advantages for clients that give a leg-up on the competition. These relationships have led to placements in top media across broadcast, print, and digital, and billions of impressions.

About Rising Team

Rising Team provides the industry-leading team development platform, helping companies to increase employee engagement and retention, scale talent development, and improve culture and connection. Its software equips managers to run deeply connecting team sessions, remotely or in-person, without needing an outside facilitator. Leading companies and organizations use Rising Team to develop stronger managers and more resilient teams. More than 90% of managers and team members who participate in Rising Team sessions report that they feel more connected, learn something valuable, and will work more effectively together as a team. Companies see a lift in more than 85% of key engagement scores after just three Rising Team sessions.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards® and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

rducas@5wpr.com

212.584.4310

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/employee-engagement-software-platform-rising-team-signs-5wpr-as-agency-of-record-301926789.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations