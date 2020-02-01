Employee recognition provider Terryberry introduces new gift kits for employee appreciation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Companies of all sizes will observe Employee Appreciation Day on March 6, 2020. It's an opportunity for organizations to celebrate the team members that help them thrive. There are as many different ways to celebrate Employee Appreciation Day as there are unique company cultures. Activities often include food, fun, and small gifts. Just in time for Employee Appreciation Day, Grand Rapids-based Terryberry has announced a new line of Employee Appreciation Gift Kits (https://www.terryberry.com/employee-appreciation-gift-ideas-just-in-time-for-employee-appreciation-day/).

Terryberry's Employee Appreciation Gift Kits provide customers with a turn-key option for employee appreciation gifts. Customers can select from Terryberry's gift collection online and then upload their logo. Terryberry assembles the gifts into canvas gift bags or backpacks. The kits are shipped ready to present to recipients. Terryberry has a minimum order of 24 kits, so it's a simple solution for small and medium businesses or larger teams.

Terryberry, a global rewards and recognition provider, has long been in the business of developing rewards programs for organizations of all sizes. Their services include peer recognition software, award points programs, service awards, and custom award programs. Terryberry's Employee Appreciation Gift Kits and sister product Welcome Aboard Kits represent the company's entrance into e-commerce, self-serve solutions.

"A little appreciation goes a long way in the workplace," Terryberry's Managing Partner, Mike Byam says. "We're excited to be able to offer Employee Appreciation Gift Kits help clients say thanks to the individuals who do so much of the heavy lifting day-to-day in their businesses."

About Terryberry

Terryberry (https://www.terryberry.com) is a global provider of employee rewards and recognition programs. Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Terryberry serves thousands of organizations of all sizes throughout North America and the U.K.

