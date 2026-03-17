Orsted Aktie
WKN DE: A0NBLH / ISIN: DK0060094928
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17.03.2026 08:00:25
Employees elected as board members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S
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Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
17.3.2026 08:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Changes board/management/auditors
The employees in the Ørsted Group have selected their employee-elected members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S.
The following employees were elected as employee-elected board members for the next four years:
The three employee-elected board members will join the Board of Directors after the annual general meeting on 9 April 2026.
For further information, please contact:
Global Media Relations
Investor Relations
About Ørsted
Attachments
News Source: Ørsted A/S
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|LEI Code:
|W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48
|Sequence No.:
|421190
|EQS News ID:
|2292384
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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Nachrichten zu Orsted
|
08:00
|Employees elected as board members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S (EQS Group)
|
03.03.26
|Notification of managers’ transactions (EQS Group)
|
06.02.26
|A stronger and more competitive Ørsted after a defining year with earnings of DKK 25.1 billion within guidance (EQS Group)
|
05.02.26
|Ausblick: Orsted legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.02.26
|Ørsted signs agreement with CIP to divest its European onshore business, finalising divestment programme as planned (EQS Group)
|
02.02.26
|US federal court grants preliminary injunction allowing Sunrise Wind construction to resume (EQS Group)
|
02.02.26
|New employee-elected board member (EQS Group)
|
30.01.26
|Ørsted to present its annual report for 2025 on February 6 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Orsted
|19.01.26
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.01.26
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.12.25
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.25
|Orsted Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.09.25
|Orsted Buy
|UBS AG
|19.01.26
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.01.26
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.12.25
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.25
|Orsted Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.09.25
|Orsted Buy
|UBS AG
|13.10.25
|Orsted Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.09.25
|Orsted Buy
|UBS AG
|28.08.25
|Orsted Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.01.25
|Orsted Buy
|UBS AG
|06.01.25
|Orsted Buy
|UBS AG
|11.08.25
|Orsted Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.01.26
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.01.26
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.12.25
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.09.25
|Orsted Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.09.25
|Orsted Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Orsted
|19,93
|0,81%
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