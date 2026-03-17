Ørsted A/S (Orsted)

Employees elected as board members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S



17-March-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST





17.3.2026 08:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Changes board/management/auditors

The employees in the Ørsted Group have selected their employee-elected members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S.

The following employees were elected as employee-elected board members for the next four years:

Benny Gøbel, Senior Mechanical Specialist, Generation (re-elected).

Pawel Matysiak, Solutions Manager, Finance & Digital Technology (re-elected).

Ruchit Majmudar, Lead Venture Manager, Commercial.

The three employee-elected board members will join the Board of Directors after the annual general meeting on 9 April 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations

+45 99 55 95 52

Globalmedia@orsted.com

Investor Relations

Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig

+45 99 55 90 95

IR@orsted.com

About Ørsted

Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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News Source: Ørsted A/S