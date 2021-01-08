Employer Direct Healthcare Announces New Partnership With Jadex Inc.

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare is excited to announce its new partnership with Jadex Inc. On January 1, 2021 Jadex began offering Employer Direct Healthcare's SurgeryPlus™ benefit, a supplemental benefit providing surgical concierge services with a focus on quality care, lower costs, and a better member experience.

The approximately 2,500 members participating in Jadex's health plan will have access to the SurgeryPlus™ benefit's full-service health care concierge for over 1,400 non-emergent procedures. When they choose to utilize the SurgeryPlus™ benefit, members will be paired with their own dedicated Care Advocate. Their Care Advocate will assist them with everything from their selection of a surgeon, to scheduling appointments, transferring medical records, and even arranging travel, removing the stress and confusion often associated with planning for medical care.

As an added benefit, when participants elect to use a participating surgeon through the SurgeryPlus™ benefit, Jadex will waive member deductible and/or coinsurance obligations.

John Zutter, CEO of Employer Direct Healthcare commented, "We are very excited to partner with Jadex as part of their strategy to provide superior health benefits for their employees and their dependents. At SurgeryPlus, we guide our clients' employees and their dependents through the health system, focusing on providing access to top-quality surgical care at fair prices. We are confident our national, elite provider network will provide the high-quality care the members at Jadex deserve."

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus™

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading health care services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's core product, the SurgeryPlus™ benefit, provides full-service surgical concierge and network services to nearly two million covered members. The company helps members access quality providers, helping employers and their plan participants dramatically reduce surgical costs while providing satisfying outcomes for members.

