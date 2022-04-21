Employer Direct Healthcare LLC. and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas are Collaborating to Improve Member and Employer Experience

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) and Employer Direct Healthcare (EDH) are working collaboratively on additional ways to put clients, their enrollees and families first. BCBSTX and EDH are exploring opportunities to provide self-funded plan sponsors with streamlined integration and onboarding of EDH's solution, SurgeryPlus, with enhanced data feeds and reporting as well as a more integrated member experience.

John Zutter, CEO of Employer Direct Healthcare, commented "we are very excited to be collaborating with BCBSTX to explore opportunities to enhance integration and streamline the member and employer experience."

Jim Springfield, President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield Texas, commented "we're excited to work with EDH to find new ways to continue putting our members first."

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading healthcare services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's solutions transform healthcare for its members, facilitating access to top-quality care at fair prices nationwide.

Employer Direct Healthcare's first product, SurgeryPlus®, is the market-leading surgical benefit, providing full-service concierge and network services to millions of covered members across hundreds of employers. In 2022, the company will launch a first of its kind, comprehensive end-to-end oncology solution.

For more information and the latest updates about Employer Direct Healthcare, visit EDHC.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas — is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 6 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, and fourth largest health insurer overall. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Media contact:

Dickon Waterfield

(917) 544-3058

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/employer-direct-healthcare-llc-and-blue-cross-and-blue-shield-of-texas-are-collaborating-to-improve-member-and-employer-experience-301529794.html

SOURCE Employer Direct Healthcare