Employers Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Employers Holdings, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE:EIG), today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor events:

47th Annual Association of Insurance and Financial Analysts (AIFA) Conference

Conference Dates: March 6-8, 2022

Details: March 8, 2022 One-on-One Meetings; Open Group Session available at 1:15PM ET

Location: Naples Grande Beach Resort, Naples, Florida

2022 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference

Conference Dates: March 8-9, 2022

Details: March 9, 2022 One-on-One Meetings

Location: Virtual

Investors are invited to review the latest supplemental investor presentation in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.employers.com.

About Employers Holdings, Inc.

EMPLOYERS® and America’s small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.com and www.cerity.com for coverage availability.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005254/en/