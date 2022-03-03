|
03.03.2022 12:55:00
Employers Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
Employers Holdings, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE:EIG), today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor events:
47th Annual Association of Insurance and Financial Analysts (AIFA) Conference
Conference Dates: March 6-8, 2022
Details: March 8, 2022 One-on-One Meetings; Open Group Session available at 1:15PM ET
Location: Naples Grande Beach Resort, Naples, Florida
2022 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference
Conference Dates: March 8-9, 2022
Details: March 9, 2022 One-on-One Meetings
Location: Virtual
Investors are invited to review the latest supplemental investor presentation in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.employers.com.
About Employers Holdings, Inc.
EMPLOYERS® and America’s small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.com and www.cerity.com for coverage availability.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005254/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Employers Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Employers Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Employers Holdings Inc
|40,41
|1,28%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX fällt letztlich weit zurück -- Asiens Börsen waren mehrheitlich auf Erholungskurs
Der heimische Markt zog am Donnerstag kräftig an, während der deutsche Leitindex wieder unter Druck stand. Die US-Märkte notieren am Donnerstag schwächer. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkte gab es am Donnerstag indes keine einheitliche Tendenz.