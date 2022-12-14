14.12.2022 13:52:00

Empower Brokerage Helps Angels in Need

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As is the tradition at Southlake's Empower Brokerage, staff members from all professional departments came together to participate in the 2022 Salvation Army Angel Tree Program. Working together, they were able to provide presents to 11 children in the DFW area facing the grim reality of a Christmas spent wanting. Gifts were purchased using charitable monetary donations from Empower Counsel 2008 and in-office benefactors. Contributors personally shopped for each child, and all gifts were delivered to the Salvation Army on December 2.

Since 1979, the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program has been interceding on behalf of in-need families and is one of the organization's most successful charity campaigns. When in-need children and seniors are registered, they provide a list of "need items" and "wish items" so that donations address both utilitarian scarcities and long sought-after toys, games, books, supplies, and more. Empower Brokerage is honored to be a part of this remarkable program with a beautiful cause.

