12.12.2023 13:48:00
Empower Brokerage Supports Angel Tree Initiative
SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-four years ago, the Salvation Army began the Angel Tree program to ensure children and seniors in need did not miss out on having a joyous Christmas. The Southlake team at Empower Brokerage is thrilled to, once again, take part in this annual gift-giving to the Dallas-Fort Worth youth and senior adults. The organization and its office staff generously donated funds to buy presents for 10 children and four senior citizens. The independent agency delivered all gifts to the Salvation Army on December 1.
To qualify for the program, a child's parents or a senior adult must fill out an application with the Salvation Army to determine their eligibility as an angel. Then, the Salvation Army will share with gift-givers a wish list of toys and clothing for the designated recipients. Once donors purchase the gifts, the Salvation Army collects them so the children can find their presents under their family Christmas tree on Christmas morning. Positively impacting a child's and senior's Christmas can have lasting effects that far exceed the imagination. Empower Brokerage and its staff are delighted to play a crucial role in making children and seniors smile and feel special and loved this holiday season.
