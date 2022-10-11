Empower Energies Welcomes New COO Clint Bokelman as Demand Surges for Renewable Energy

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Energies today announced that it has welcomed Clint Bokelman to join its executive team as Chief Operating Officer, managing the company portfolio of over 800 MW of renewable energy projects in development.

Empower Energies announced that it has welcomed Clint Bokelman to join its executive team as Chief Executive Officer.

Bokelman brings with him over 20 years of operational leadership and team building. Most notably, Bokelman spent almost three years as Chief Operating Officer of Interconnection Systems, a large Midwest renewables EPC firm, and 20 years as Senior Vice President of Adventures in Missions (an international non-profit) coordinating disaster relief efforts across the globe.

"My vision as COO is to bring organizational agility to develop and implement strategic change. This will be essential for the growth on our horizon," said Bokelman.

Empower Energies is actively growing its team in response to increasing demand for renewable energy projects. The company recently executed an additional 24.3 MW of projects for a Fortune 100 client. In the wake of the Inflation Reduction Act, demand for clean energy projects has soared. Michael Belko, Empower Energies CEO and President, welcomes Bokelman as an asset to the executive team.

"I am thrilled to have Clint join the executive team at Empower. His experience and expertise in efficiently scaling growing companies is already showing benefits. I look forward to working closely with Clint in the coming months and years as Empower continues our journey as a premier provider of renewable energy solutions," said Belko.

Patrick Corr, Chief Strategy Officer, added his enthusiasm for Bokelman's role on the leadership team as Empower Energies continues to grow.

"Clint is a strong addition to our executive team at Empower Energies. His depth of knowledge and experience are critical for us as we continually expand our position in the C&I Solar & Storage market. I'm very excited to have Clint on board for this journey," said Corr.

About Empower Energies:

Empower Energies strives to be the leading nationwide provider of turnkey clean energy solutions for the Fortune 500, regional corporations, and public organizations. Our clients trust us to assess, design, finance, and construct their critical projects on time and on budget to meet their ESG goals, reduce their energy costs, and ensure a healthier Earth for future generations.

Empower Energies has completed over 200 MW of clean energy projects nationwide, with over 800 MW of solar and storage projects currently in development. These include some of the largest commercial solar canopies on the planet for its Fortune 100 clients. Their leadership team, which include alumni of SunEdison, SolarCity, NRG and Tesla, represent a combined 1.7 GW in clean energy project experience.

Contact:

Megan McPherson

240-620-3475

megan.mcpherson@empowerenergies.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empower-energies-welcomes-new-coo-clint-bokelman-as-demand-surges-for-renewable-energy-301645994.html

SOURCE Empower Energies