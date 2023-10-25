Empowering Women: Leading Healthcare Company's Bold Initiative Sets the Bar for Menopause Care

Amidst the shortage of qualified menopause professionals and an oversight of care by conventional medicine, Forum Health is pioneering a new standard of expert, root-cause treatments for women.

FLINT, Mich., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, leading national network of integrative and functional medicine providers, is empowering women through the stages of menopause with proven tools and strategies to help them thrive and live full lives. In response to recent research and growing trends among patients entering menopause and looking for better solutions, Forum Health providers are meeting the challenge head-on.

This is an issue of imbalance. More women are now in menopause and there aren't enough educated providers to treat them.

Download Forum Health's newly released comprehensive menopause guide here.

Studies show treating women in perimenopause and menopause is quickly becoming an urgent public health issue that requires more attention:

By the year 2025, 1.1 billion women will be menopausal due to women living longer.

The average woman can expect to spend 40% of her life in post-menopause.

There are a staggering 48 identified symptoms of menopause.

80% of graduating internal medicine residents report not feeling competent to discuss or treat menopause.

Tara Scott, MD, FACOG, FAAFM, NCMP, Forum Health Akron: "This is an issue of imbalance. More women are now in menopause and there are not enough educated providers to treat them. We cannot ignore the numbers and the more than one billion women counting on their providers for exceptional and personalized menopause care. Our providers are answering the call, equipped with testing options and treatments for women in perimenopause and menopause."

Forum Health treats menopause differently with personalized, root-cause treatments focused on natural, science-backed remedies to alleviate menopausal symptoms effectively and safely using:

Advanced diagnostic tests to measure and analyze hormone levels more accurately

Precision hormone supplementation using Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy

Lifestyle modifications and nutritional guidance

Pharmaceutical-grade nutraceuticals

High-end expert care and support

Watch "Menopause Redefined: Tools for Thriving at Every Stage" with Forum Health's menopause experts Dr. Tara Scott and Dr. Melissa Miskell.

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine. Our providers take a root-cause approach to care exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. For more, visit www.forumhealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empowering-women-leading-healthcare-companys-bold-initiative-sets-the-bar-for-menopause-care-301966495.html

SOURCE Forum Health, LLC