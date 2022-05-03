Empowerly Launches Artificial Intelligence Scholar Program for Junior High and High School Students

Developed by Stanford and MIT alumni, the new program teaches students the fundamentals of AI to build socially impactful projects to improve the world

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowerly , a data-driven education technology company that provides personalized college admissions counseling and career guidance to students and their families, today announced the launch of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scholar Program. Developed by Stanford and MIT alumni, the Program was created as a way to empower students from grades 7 through 12 to learn how to apply AI to build socially-impactful projects. Students can choose from a variety of research tracks, including healthcare and biology, sustainability, ethics and social sciences, media and politics, business and finance, and more.

With Empowerly's AI Scholar Program, students are not required to have any prior programming or computer science experience. Students that do have prior experience will be eligible to join an advanced cohort. The Program consists of 10 sessions (25 hours total) taught by a team of graduate students from Stanford, MIT, and more, with a student-to-teacher ratio of 5-to-1 for a more personalized learning experience. Course structure is broken down into three parts:

Machine Learning Talks: Students will study machine learning algorithms and techniques in an interactive format before applying that knowledge in live coding labs.

Hands-On Python Coding: In addition to machine learning, students will develop Python skills, using research to solve real-world problems like heart disease prediction, assistive technologies, and more.

Project-Based Learning: In this final capstone project, students will apply their newly acquired talents in a collaborative, challenging environment, applying AI to an in-depth, social-good project. Examples include allocating resources for disaster relief, sketch recognition, or creating a website to recommend healthcare options.

"With AI's growing impact in modern society, it was important for us to launch Empowerly's AI Scholar Program to encourage young students to understand and leverage this powerful technology to advance the world," said Denard Jones, Empowerly lead counselor and AI Scholar Program manager. "By exposing them to a variety of innovative use cases, our program offers guidance on initiating AI projects, pursuing AI ventures, and preparing for college while doing social good."

Empowerly's AI Scholar Program highlights the company's commitment to provide students with highly customized opportunities based on personal interests and career ambitions. The company also recently closed its Summer Internship Program, which has tripled in growth in participation over the past three years. To date, 94 percent of Empowerly students with above a 3.6 GPA have been accepted into a top 50 school, including all eight Ivy League colleges plus Stanford, MIT, UChicago, Duke, Northwestern, Carnegie Mellon, UC Berkeley, and many others.

To apply or learn more about Empowerly's AI Scholar Program, visit here . Applications are now open through May 20, 2022.

About Empowerly:

Empowerly is a data-driven education technology company that provides personalized college and career guidance to students and their families. The company's mission is to empower students to become the most successful version of themselves. From college preparation, landing internships, and beyond, we support students in achieving their academic goals.

Media Contact:

BAM for Empowerly

empowerly@bamtheagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/empowerly-launches-artificial-intelligence-scholar-program-for-junior-high-and-high-school-students-301538404.html

SOURCE Empowerly