Empresa Municipal de Transportes de Madrid awards Lleida.net the messaging service contract on mobile devices for a total amount of 104,519 euros.

Madrid, March 14th. Empresa Municipal de Transportes de Madrid (EMT) has awarded Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) (EPA:ALLLN), a listed technology services company, the messaging service contract for mobile devices for a total amount of 104,519 euros.



The resolution of the tender accredits Lleida.net as EMT's messaging management provider for a period of 14 months.



EMT is a public company under the Madrid City Council, which is responsible for the management and operation of urban public transport services within the municipality of Madrid.



Sisco Sapena, CEO of the technology company added that "The award of this contract with one of Madrid's public companies crucial in the mobility system of the Spanish capital, is an important milestone to continue demonstrating the role of our technology among important players in the Spanish economy."



Lleida.net is one of the leading companies in Europe in the certified electronic signature, notification and contracting industry.



It has more than 300 patents received from more than 60 countries internationally, and has one of the strongest intellectual property portfolios in the industry.



Lleida.net, founded in 1995, first went public in Madrid in 2015. It subsequently executed a dual listing on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018 and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020. Its securities are also traded on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.



