(RTTNews) - Empresaria Group plc (EMR.L) announced on Thursday that it has raised its full-year 2026 adjusted profit before tax expectations, with results now forecast to exceed its recently upgraded outlook, supported by cost discipline and improved management oversight.

The international staffing and recruitment group expects adjusted profit before tax of at least GBP 7.3 million for the year ending December 31, 2026, compared with its previous forecast of at least GBP 6.2 million announced in its August 26 interim results.

The Board is exploring options to boost shareholder value and reduce debt, including a potential sale of IMS, with advisers assessing feasibility but no guarantee of a deal.

EMR.L closed Thursday's trading at GBP 41.00, up GBP 6.50 or 18.84 percent on the London Stock Exchange.