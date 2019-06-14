Emtec to Sponsor and Deliver Journey to the Cloud Presentation at Interact 2019

CHICAGO, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emtec, Inc.®, a global IT and management consulting firm, and multi-pillar Oracle Cloud customer, will deliver a joint presentation with Versiti's CIO at the Healthcare Industry User Group (HIUG) Interact 2019 in Orlando, Florida, June 16-19 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort.

Versiti Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Lynne Briggs, will present Versiti's Oracle Cloud Success Story with Mike Tarka, Managing Director of Technology at Emtec.

The session, "Supporting Versiti's Life-Giving Mission using Oracle ERP Cloud and PBCS" Session 19158 will be held Tuesday, June 18 at 2:30 p.m. Versiti, a recognized international leader in innovative blood health solutions, will share the story of their two-year journey with Oracle Cloud ERP and PBCS. Versiti's VP and Chief Information Officer will review the process they used to select the software solution and choose their implementation partner. Together with Emtec Consulting Services, the presentation will also focus on the business objectives of the initiative: simplification and standardization of transactional processes across their affiliates, improved accuracy and timeliness of key information, and to establish a scalable platform for planned future growth. The session will conclude with lessons learned and the keys to the project's success.

As an Oracle Platinum Partner and Cloud Excellence Implementer, and with more than 100 successful Cloud implementations and 60+ healthcare clients, Emtec is proud to be both a Bronze Sponsor and speaker at HIUG Interact 2019.

Versiti, home of the highly respected Blood Research Institute, is passionate about improving the lives of the patients they and their healthcare partners serve. They specialize in providing products and services in transfusion medicine, transplantation and blood-related diseases.

For more information about Emtec or to schedule a time to speak with the Emtec team at Interact 2019 to learn more about how Emtec leverages Oracle's products suites to drive transformation and growth for its clients, visit https://www.emtecinc.com/hiug-interact-2019/

