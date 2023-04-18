|
18.04.2023 03:04:00
EN BANC 6TH CIRCUIT DECISION CAUTIONS MILITARY FROM VIOLATING RELIGIOUS RIGHTS OF ITS MEMBERS
CINCINNATI, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 17, 2023, the United States 6th Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order denying the Department of the Air Force's petition for rehearing en banc of its prior decisions in favor of protecting the religious liberty of members of the Air and Space Force to refuse a Covid-19 vaccine for religious reasons.
The Honorable Judge Raymond Kethledge, joined by Judges Thapar, Bush, and Murphy, stated in a concurring statement: "In this case, our opinions will stand as a caution against violating the Free Exercise rights of men and women in uniform—which, by all appearances, is what the Air Force did here."
Plaintiffs are represented by attorneys at Siri & Glimstad LLP; Chris Wiest, Attorney at Law, PLLC; and Thomas Bruns, with Bruns, Connell, Vollmar & Armstrong, LLC. Case documents relating to this class action, including the class-wide preliminary injunction order, are available at: https://www.sirillp.com/airforce/.
A link to today's decision is available at: https://www.opn.ca6.uscourts.gov/opinions.pdf/23a0076p-06.pdf
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/en-banc-6th-circuit-decision-cautions-military-from-violating-religious-rights-of-its-members-301799606.html
SOURCE Siri & Glimstad LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison nimmt an Fahrt auf: ATX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX erreicht neues Jahreshoch -- Wall Street letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Dienstag mit Aufschlägen. An der Wall Street hielten sich die Bewegungen in engen Grenzen. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag uneinheitlich.