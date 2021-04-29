Enablon’s Version 9.2 of Vision Platform Software Helps Global Corporations Manage Risk and Stay Compliant

Single solution covers Risk, ESG, EHS and ORM components in the cloud, with improved navigation experience and new features

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Large international corporations now have a new tool available to help them stay compliant, manage risk and adhere to environment, health and safety (EHS) guidelines. Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business and global leader in Integrated Risk, EHS and Operational Risk Management (ORM) software solutions, today announces Version 9.2 of its Vision Platform software, which helps manage workplace risk by predicting and preventing events.



"Our V9.2 has new features that will further help our customers create a world that is safe, productive and responsible,” says Laurent Dechaux, Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Enablon. "V9.2 gives organizations the opportunity to break new ground in safety, sustainability and productivity, helping enterprises stay compliant and adhere to environment, health and safety guidelines. By using V9.2, enterprises will see improved risk management and operational efficiency.”

V9.2 is a continuation of Version 9 (2020), which was the first iteration of Enablon’s Vision platform, next-generation software that unifies Risk, EHS, ORM, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) functions. The cloud-based software allows for full off-premise flexibility and worldwide coverage, with enhanced features at an application level.

Significant new enhancements come from the integration between Risk, EHS and ORM and a singular user interface (UI) and user experience (UX), ensuring consistency across the full platform to break silos between multiple key departments. With Enablon driving expert connections between processes in these domains, users have new opportunities to reduce incidents, share learnings and monitor controls.

"Our enterprise customers require unique configurability to adapt to their complex business processes,” says Rob Davis, Vice President of Product Management, Wolters Kluwer Enablon. "The Enablon Vision Platform is the only software in the industry that unites key domains together in one flexible, configurable solution. In V9.2, ORM clients can add Risk, EHS & ESG applications to their scope, while Risk, EHS & ESG customers can add ORM modules. With each release, we remain dedicated to adapting to our customers’ complex business processes based on their corporate and operational goals.”

Top benefits of V9.2 include:

Unified User Experience and One Platform: Offers single authentication and navigation consistency across the entire platform with UI modernization. Mobile Configuration: Allows customers, especially those in asset-intensive industries such as oil and gas, metals and mining, and high-tech manufacturing, to collect more data and turn paper or online processes into mobile ones. Productivity: Operations can drive productivity; for example, new control of work mobile functionality across EHS and ORM allows for workers to be more connected in the field. Domain Capability Enhancements: Barrier Management: Risks can be consolidated from multiple remote and disconnected sites into a single primary instance to drive barrier analysis and risk reduction.

Risks can be consolidated from multiple remote and disconnected sites into a single primary instance to drive barrier analysis and risk reduction. Joint BowTie Use Cases: V9.2 supports Layers of Protection Analysis (LOPA) in the BowTie View, helping risk managers make more informed decisions.



V9.2 supports Layers of Protection Analysis (LOPA) in the BowTie View, helping risk managers make more informed decisions. Control of Work GIS: Geolocation functionality can now be used to identify conflicting activities within the permit perimeter defined by a user when drafting a permit.

Geolocation functionality can now be used to identify conflicting activities within the permit perimeter defined by a user when drafting a permit. Multiple enhancements to Incident Management, Chemical Management, Field Operations and Industrial Hygiene.

Version 9.2 is available now as an upgrade for existing Enablon customers and as a standalone solution for new customers. For more information about Enablon’s products and solutions, visit www.enablon.com.

About Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business

Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business, is the world’s leading provider of integrated software solutions for risk and compliance; engineering and operations; environment, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) and sustainability. We help create a better world by making organizations responsible, productive and safe through innovative technology. Hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users worldwide rely on our solutions to minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening, achieve regulatory compliance and reduce environmental impact. For more information, visit www.enablon.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

