23.12.2025 12:24:10

Enagas First Ibex 35 Energy Company To Achieve UNE-ISO 31000:2018 Certification In Risk Management

(RTTNews) - Enagas SA (ENG.MC) announced Tuesday it has become the first Ibex 35 energy company to achieve UNE-ISO 31000:2018 certification in Risk Management, awarded by AENOR, after passing an exhaustive audit process.

This milestone reflects Enagas' commitment to excellence and continuous improvement in corporate risk management, as well as reinforcing the solidity and maturity of the company's management model.

The audit concludes that Enagas complies with the principles, processes and best practices in corporate risk management, and highlights the transparency of the model and its alignment with the company's Strategic Plan.

Enagas has a specific risk map, associated with its Strategic Plan, which includes an analysis of emerging threats in the energy sector and the socio-economic context.

Furthermore, AENOR's audit gave a positive assessment of Enagas's culture of continuous improvement in its Risk Management model.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: Dow stabil -- ATX schwächelt -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost schließen verhalten
Am Dienstag geht es angesichts der anstehenden Weihnachtsfeiertage am heimischen Aktienmarkt eher ruhig zu, während der deutsche leitindex zulegt. Der Dow bewegt sich am Dienstag wenig. Daneben machten auch die asiatischen Indizes überwiegend keine großen Schritte.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen