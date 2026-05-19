Enanta Pharma's RSV Bet And Immunology Ambitions

(RTTNews) - Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on viral infections and immunological diseases, will be highlighting its investigational programs - Zelicapavir and EPS-3903 - at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference today.

Zelicapavir, an oral, direct-acting antiviral specifically targeting the N-protein, is being developed for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus. As an N-protein inhibitor, Zelicapavir directly disrupts the ability of the virus to replicate, as compared to fusion inhibitors that work by preventing cells from becoming infected while allowing viral replication to continue.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes severe lung infections, including bronchiolitis and pneumonia. High-risk populations include premature babies, young infants, and children. However, the virus is not limited to affecting only babies and children. Adults aged 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems (e.g., organ transplant, chemotherapy) are also at high risk. In the U.S. alone, there are 2.1 million hospitalizations and outpatient visits in children under 5 years of age.

Zelicapavir was most recently evaluated in a phase 2b study in a high-risk adult outpatient population, including the elderly and those with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or congestive heart failure, dubbed RSVHR.

In the phase 2b RSVHR trial, the results of which were reported last September, Zelicapavir demonstrated a clinically meaningful improvement in time to complete resolution of all 13 RSV symptoms compared to placebo, with an improvement of 6.7 days for patients with congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or age 75 or older, termed the HR3 population.

The study also showed a statistically significant improvement in Patient Global Impression of Severity Score and a lower hospitalisation rate for patients treated with Zelicapavir (1.7%) vs. placebo (5%). Patients treated with Zelicapavir also achieved a median time to undetectable viral load that was 4-5 days faster than placebo.

In a phase 2 study in pediatric patients too, the results of which were reported in December 2024, Zelicapavir was associated with shortened time to complete resolution of RSV symptoms.

The company continues to conduct enabling activities for a pivotal study of Zelicapavir in high-risk RSV patients, with an update on the study design and development path expected to be provided later this quarter.

Up next to be showcased in the conference is the company's immunology program - EPS-3903.

EPS-3903 is a novel, potent, and selective oral STAT6 inhibitor, in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other diseases currently treated by Sanofi/Regeneron's blockbuster drug Dupixent (dupilumab).

Scale-up and IND enabling activities for EPS-3903 are underway, with an IND filing that enables clinical testing of the drug planned for the second half of 2026.

In addition to the two drug candidates mentioned above, Enanta's clinical pipeline also includes EDP-323 and EDP-978.

EDP-323, an RSV drug candidate, is a once-daily L-protein inhibitor that can be used alone or in combination with other agents, such as Zelicapavir, to potentially broaden the treatment window or addressable patient populations.

In a phase 2a challenge study of healthy adults infected with RSV, the results of which were reported in September 2024, treatment with EDP-323 achieved highly statistically significant reductions in both viral load and clinical symptoms compared to placebo.

EDP-978 is an oral KIT inhibitor in development for chronic urticaria, a dermatological disorder commonly referred to as hives.

A phase I trial of EDP-978 for the treatment of chronic urticaria is underway, with topline data expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Q1 Scorecard

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2026, narrowed to $13.1 million, or $0.45 per share, from $22.6 million, or $1.06 per share, for the corresponding period in 2025.

The company earns royalty revenue from worldwide net sales of MAVYRET/MAVIRET, a treatment for the hepatitis C virus, marketed by AbbVie. MAVYRET/MAVIRET, also known as Glecaprevir, was discovered through Enanta's collaboration with AbbVie for the treatment of chronic infection with the hepatitis C virus.

The royalty revenue was $17.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $14.9 million in the year-earlier quarter.

The company ended March 30, 2026, with cash and marketable securities totaling $227 million.

Conclusion

With Enanta Pharma advancing its lead assets across both virology and immunology, supported by a strong balance sheet and ongoing royalty revenues, the company is positioned to deliver multiple value-driving milestones over the coming year.

When we alerted readers to ENTA on July 17, 2025, it was trading at $7.12. The stock, which touched a high of $17.15 on Dec.29, 2025, has given back some of its gains and trades around the $13 level.