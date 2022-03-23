|
23.03.2022 10:30:22
Enapter Signs Cooperation Deal With VINCI Energies Germany; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of Enapter AG were gaining around 3 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the energy technology company said it has entered into a cooperation agreement with the system integrator VINCI Energies Deutschland Industry & Infrastructure GmbH.
Under the deal, VINCI Energies Germany, affiliated to French concession and construction group VINCI SA (VCISY.PK), intends to use and sell the AEM-Multicore (AEM, Anion Exchange Membrane) large-scale hydrogen plants. These are for industrial applications and decentralised hydrogen structures.
The cooperation agreement between Enapter GmbH and VINCI Energies runs for a minimum term of five years. No exclusivity and/or purchase guarantee has been agreed at present.
The common goal of the cooperation is to build hydrogen plants that meet the performance and cost requirements of the industry. Under the collaboration, Enapter will provide AEM-Multicore equipment capable of producing around 450 kilograms of green hydrogen per day.
VINCI Energies intends to integrate the AEM-Multicore into green hydrogen production plants for customers, together with the necessary infrastructure and associated ancillary equipment, and to operate them on site if necessary.
In Germany, Enapter shares were trading at 24 euros, up 3 percent.
In Paris, Vinci shares were trading at 93.81 euros, up 0.33 percent.
