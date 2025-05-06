Enboarder Launches Market-First Intelligent Journey Platform

A market-first GenAI solution that allows HR teams to automatically create best-in-class, hyper-personalized employee journeys in minutes

AUSTIN, Texas, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enboarder today announced the launch of a new Intelligent Journey Platform that uses GenAI to create best-in-class workflows through natural language input by HR teams. This market-first solution is designed to significantly reduce the amount of time and resources needed to design and launch cross-functional employee journeys at scale.

HR teams can now automatically create a customized workflow by engaging with a large language model (LLM) and uploading relevant documents to define their journey’s requirements and content. The result is a hyper-personalized employee journey that connects new hires to the right people, tools, and resources needed to significantly accelerate their time-to-value.

Many organizations are struggling to build and sustain a high-performance culture, with lackluster employee onboarding becoming a primary sticking point. In a recent Enboarder survey of HR decision makers, 21% said up to half of new hires leave in their first 90 days. Another 28% admit they’ve seen hiring managers fail to provide any guidance or training for their new hires.

Onboarding, when done right, not only improves employee experience, but also drives significant business impact. One global chemical company saved $3.7M annually – or 45,000 hours – by automating 10,000 unique onboarding processes with Enboarder. Another large healthcare information technology company achieved $1.68M in cost savings by working with Enboarder to reduce 90-day attrition by 36%.

"HR teams are under immense pressure to cut costs and invest in automation,” says Enboarder CEO Dan Finnigan. "With this new GenAI solution, Enboarder is helping organizations achieve the level of customization and personalization needed in their employee journeys in minutes rather than weeks.”

For example, an HR admin can use Enboarder’s new GenAI solution to quickly create a preboarding journey that begins as soon as a new hire signs their offer letter and automatically:

Supports IT provisioning, paperwork, and compliance

Identifies the right stakeholders across the business to include in the onboarding plan

Schedule calendar invites for manager, mentor, and buddy check-ins at key milestones



"This new platform opens up the opportunity for more journeys and greater experiences,” said Kevin Cunningham, global people experience manager at Survitec. "We’re constantly asking, ‘How can we get new hires to productivity quicker?’ Now I can just type out my goals and the platform can build a best practice workflow for me. It’s phenomenal.”

"This is a game changer for HR teams aiming to be more efficient, innovative, and to enhance their strategic impact on the business,” says Amy Reichanadter, board member at Enboarder and chief people officer at Databricks. "Enboarder is the only platform that leverages AI to simplify workflow creation, reduce dependence on IT, and deliver personalized, extraordinary employee experiences at scale.”

Contact: Sarah Mulcahy sarah.mulcahy@enboarder.com