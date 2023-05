Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oil is not going to suddenly disappear So Enbridge 's (NYSE: ENB) cash cow oil pipeline assets will likely be generating oodles of cash for years to come. But the North American midstream giant isn't sitting on its laurels, and the proof of that can be found in how it is spending its cash. Here's why Enbridge is a buy for income investors taking a long-term view of the energy sector.There are different scenarios about what the future may look like when it comes to energy use. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects oil and natural gas demand to increase through 2050, with demand for carbon fuels rising 30% from 2020 levels. OPEC is projecting that carbon fuel demand will peak in 2030 and then sit at roughly the same level until 2050. The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects demand to peak around 2030 and then fall back to 2020 levels by 2050.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading