Enbridge CEO Al Monaco to Present at Scotiabank CAPP Conference

CALGARY, AB, April 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) announced today that Al Monaco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enbridge, is scheduled to present at the Scotiabank CAPP Conference on Wednesday April 7, 2021.

A replay of the fireside chat will be posted to Enbridge's website at 'Events and Presentations' following the scheduled presentation.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

