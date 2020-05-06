++ Nur noch 8 Tage bis zum Bitcoin-Halving: Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! ++-w-
06.05.2020 02:40:00

Enbridge Inc. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today.  On a vote by ballot during the regular business proceedings at the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of all 11 nominated directors proposed by management as listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2020.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.


Votes For  


Votes Withheld  


#


%


#


%

Pamela L. Carter

1,063,972,780


85.23


184,364,864


14.77

Marcel R. Coutu

1,111,694,748


89.05


136,642,897


10.95

Susan M. Cunningham

1,215,551,787


97.37


32,785,858


2.63

Gregory L. Ebel

1,145,661,628


91.77


102,676,016


8.23

J. Herb England

1,207,631,489


96.74


40,706,156


3.26

Charles W. Fischer

1,229,841,306


98.52


18,496,314


1.48

Gregory J. Goff

1,243,004,440


99.57


5,333,452


0.43

V. Maureen Kempston Darkes

1,213,976,217


97.25


34,361,673


2.75

Teresa S. Madden

1,230,756,098


98.59


17,581,793


1.41

Al Monaco

1,223,260,251


97.99


25,077,641


2.01

Dan C. Tutcher

1,221,007,826


97.81


27,330,023


2.19

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media
Jesse Semko
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community
Jonathan Morgan
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enbridge-inc-announces-election-of-directors-301053492.html

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung nach Kursrutsch: Wall Street höher -- ATX beendet den Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Viele Asien-Börsen weiterhin im Feiertag - Hongkong schließt freundlich
Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland besserte sich die Lage am Dienstag nach dem gestrigen Kursrutsch wieder etwas. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag in Grün. In Asien blieben auch am Dienstag zahlreiche Börsen geschlossen. Eine Ausnahme war die Börse in Hongkong, an der Gewinne verbucht wurden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB