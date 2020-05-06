Enbridge Inc. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. On a vote by ballot during the regular business proceedings at the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of all 11 nominated directors proposed by management as listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2020. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

% Pamela L. Carter 1,063,972,780

85.23

184,364,864

14.77 Marcel R. Coutu 1,111,694,748

89.05

136,642,897

10.95 Susan M. Cunningham 1,215,551,787

97.37

32,785,858

2.63 Gregory L. Ebel 1,145,661,628

91.77

102,676,016

8.23 J. Herb England 1,207,631,489

96.74

40,706,156

3.26 Charles W. Fischer 1,229,841,306

98.52

18,496,314

1.48 Gregory J. Goff 1,243,004,440

99.57

5,333,452

0.43 V. Maureen Kempston Darkes 1,213,976,217

97.25

34,361,673

2.75 Teresa S. Madden 1,230,756,098

98.59

17,581,793

1.41 Al Monaco 1,223,260,251

97.99

25,077,641

2.01 Dan C. Tutcher 1,221,007,826

97.81

27,330,023

2.19

About Enbridge Inc.

