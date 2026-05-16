Enbridge Aktie
WKN: 885427 / ISIN: CA29250N1050
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17.05.2026 00:15:00
Enbridge Still Trades Under $57 -- Should Long-Term Investors Pounce?
At first glance, Enbridge's first-quarter earnings, announced on May 8, shouldn't have been enough to keep the stock trading near its 52-week high.Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), a Canadian midstream energy company, operates pipelines to transport oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. In the first quarter, its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell by less than 1% year over year to 5.8 billion Canadian dollars, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were down 3% compared to the first quarter of 2025 to CA$0.98.However, Enbridge's adjusted EPS exceeded the analyst consensus of $0.94 and the real number that income-oriented investors look at, distributable cash flow (DCF), went up by nearly 2% year over year to CA$3.85 billion. That means the company's 5% dividend, which has increased for 31 consecutive years, is safe. The money funding the high-yield dividend is growing, even if the company's profit on paper appears to be smaller. The company just raised its dividend by nearly 3% to $0.97 per quarterly share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Enbridge Inc.
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07.05.26
|Ausblick: Enbridge präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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23.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Enbridge stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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12.02.26
|Ausblick: Enbridge mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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29.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Enbridge veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)