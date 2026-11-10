Occidental Petroleum Aktie
WKN: 851921 / ISIN: US6745991058
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10.11.2026 22:12:02
Enbridge vs. Occidental Petroleum: Does a Midstream or Upstream Energy Focus Make for a Better Stock Buy for 2027?
Investors choosing between infrastructure stability and production growth face a difficult decision in today's energy market. Choosing between Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) and Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) requires weighing steady dividends against commodity price exposure.
Enbridge operates as a midstream giant and utility provider, focusing on the safe movement of energy across North America. Occidental Petroleum specializes in the exploration and production of oil and gas, with a growing focus on carbon capture technologies. These two companies offer different ways to gain exposure to the energy sector based on your risk tolerance.
Enbridge is a leader in North American energy delivery, moving crude oil and natural gas through an extensive pipeline network. The company serves roughly 7.1 million gas customers and operates significant utility networks in both Canada and the United States. Its operations support critical infrastructure, including Gulf Coast export markets and partnerships with utilities like Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK).
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Enbridge Inc 5 1-2 % Cum Red Pfd Shs Series-A-
|24,50
|-0,08%
|Enbridge Inc. Cum Red Pref Shs (B)
|23,57
|0,04%
|Enbridge Inc.
|42,67
|-0,06%
|Enbridge Inc Cum Red Pref Shs Series -15-
|24,09
|-0,33%
|Enbridge Inc Cum Red Pref Shs Series -13-
|23,92
|0,21%
|Enbridge Inc Cum Red Pref Shs Series -11-
|23,90
|0,21%
|Enbridge Inc Cum Red Pref Shs Series -9-
|24,07
|0,08%
|Enbridge Inc Cum Red Pfd Shs Series -7-
|24,55
|0,00%
|Enbridge Inc Cum Red Pref Shs Series -3-
|22,99
|0,13%
|Enbridge Inc Cum Red Pfd Shs (R)
|25,09
|-0,40%
|Enbridge Inc Cum Red Pfd Shs (P)
|24,41
|0,21%
|Enbridge Inc Cum Red Pfd Shs (N)
|25,49
|0,67%
|Enbridge Inc Cum Red Pref Shs (L)
|25,00
|0,00%
|Enbridge Inc Cum Red Pref Shs (H)
|24,58
|0,24%
|Enbridge Inc Cum Red Pref Shs (F)
|23,76
|-0,04%
|Enbridge Inc Cum Red Pref Shs (D)
|23,30
|0,00%
|Occidental Petroleum Corp.
|50,93
|0,35%
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