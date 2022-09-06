ENC Drives Forward With Its Next Generation Zero Emission Buses

ElDorado National (California) or ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group Inc. and an industry leader in heavy-duty transit buses and emission-free technology, announces the next generation of its zero-emission products, Axess® Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE™) and Axess Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Bus (EVO-FC™), are now in development.

Both buses utilize the field-proven Axess platform, a market-leading product in performance and safety, and have advanced technology enabling longer ranges. Available to order now with expected delivery in 2023, ENC offers multiple Axess variations: Axess EVO-BE in 32’, 35’ and 40’ and Axess EVO-FC in 40’.

"The innovative designs of the next generation Axess EVO-BE and Axess EVO-FC further support ENC’s commitment to revolutionizing the heavy-duty transit bus industry by advancing zero emission vehicles,” said Jason Moore, Vice President and General Manager, ENC. "We are implementing the most ground-breaking low and zero emission technology by working with best-in-class suppliers.”

The next generation Axess EVO-BE will have an industry-leading 738 kWh of battery energy storage. The battery system and energy storage for the bus are supplied by Proterra Powered™, a manufacturer of exceptional battery packs for zero-emission electric vehicles.

The next-generation Axess EVO-FC bus is designed to have a range up to 400 miles, based on application, and will build on the legacy of ENC’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric bus. ENC was the first bus manufacturer to complete the 12-year/500,000 miles FTA Altoona test for a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric powered bus in 2018. ENC selected BAE Systems, the industry leader in electric drive systems and controls for the transit industry, for its new Gen3 powertrain for the next generation Axess EVO-FC.

Both the Axess EVO-BE and EVO-FC buses leverage a common structural platform, propulsion system and technologies, with over 90 percent commonality. This provides a simpler solution of aftermarket support, employee training and maintenance for our customers that currently or in the future operate a mixed Battery Electric and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric fleet.

About ElDorado National (California), Inc.

ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group Inc., has manufactured low floor and standard floor buses for over 45 years to public transit/paratransit, airport, and university transportation markets. ENC is best known in the industry for its customizable options including thousands of floorplan configurations, as well as ensuring unparalleled manufacturing and safety standards. All ENC® models pass a comprehensive series of durability and crash tests. ENC manufactures the greenest buses in the industry including the zero emission Axess® Hydrogen Fuel Cell and Axess Battery Electric buses. All buses are crafted in the state-of-the-art 227,000 square-foot, ISO 9001 certified production facility in Riverside, California.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

