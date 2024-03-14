Encavis: Achieves 2023 Results Slightly Above Guidance; KKR To Launch Public Takeover Offer

(RTTNews) - Encavis AG reported preliminary 2023 operating EBITDA of 319.2 million euros compared to 350.0 million euros, last year. EBIT decreased slightly to 194.3 million euros from 198.3 million eurs. Net operating revenue was 449.1 million euros compared to 462.5 million euros, last year.

The Management Board of Encavis expects a slight increase in revenue to more than 460 million euros for 2024. Operating EBITDA is expected to amount to over 300 million euros. Encavis expects an operating EBIT of more than 175 million euros. The Management Board remains convinced that Encavis is still on its mid-term growth path.

Separately, Encavis AG, and Blitz 21-823 AG or BidCo, a holding company controlled by investment funds, vehicles and accounts advised and managed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and its affiliates or KKR, have signed an Investment Agreement to enter into a strategic partnership supporting the long-term growth of Encavis. The family company Viessmann GmbH & Co. KG will invest as co-investor in a KKR-led consortium. BidCo has announced its intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares of Encavis. BidCo announced to offer a cash consideration of 17.50 euros per Encavis share. The total equity value will be approximately 2.8 billion euros. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Encavis have approved the execution of the Investment Agreement.

