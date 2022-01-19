Enchanted Rock to Supply Dual-Purpose Microgrids to Three Retirement Center Management Facilities in the Houston-Area

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enchanted Rock , the leading provider of electrical resiliency-as-a-service, and Retirement Center Management (RCM), one of the nation's leading senior housing operators, announced today that three of its Houston-area facilities, The Village of Southampton, The Village of River Oaks, and The Village of Tanglewood, have selected Enchanted Rock to provide and operate dual-purpose backup microgrids to protect them from outages and grid disruptions, such as those that occurred last winter.

RCM selected Enchanted Rock's technology because of the company's proven success in providing the best-in-class electrical resiliency, critical for operating healthcare and retirement communities. Enchanted Rock was the right choice for RCM as it offers superior value for highly resilient microgrid solutions to healthcare facilities and other industries.

Enchanted Rock's dual-purpose microgrids performed exceptionally well during the 2021 Winter Storm Uri in Texas. Millions of utility customers in Texas lost electricity when power plants across the state were knocked offline due to record low temperatures. Enchanted Rock microgrids supplied continuous power to more than 140 of its customers' sites that experienced grid outages and were protected for a total of 4,984 outage hours over eight days – these included grocery stores, distribution centers, water districts, healthcare, manufacturing and senior citizen facilities. In addition to maintaining power and offering 24/7 support to its customers when required, these microgrids were also able to supply additional capacity to the grid to reduce Uri's overall impact on Texas communities.

"We are excited to partner with Enchanted Rock to provide our residents and their families peace of mind that our communities can maintain power under the most difficult of conditions," said James Gray, Founder and CEO of RCM. "It is mission critical that we keep all of our residents and their families comfortable, and we know Enchanted Rock will allow us to keep our residents protected to Live Life Well®."

The severe weather events of the past several years have left many worried about the reliability of the Texas power grid. Power disruptions to senior housing facilities are life-threatening as they can leave the facilities without lights, heating and cooling, ability to operate breathing machines, refrigeration for food and medications, all of which require power to operate.

"It's an honor to be trusted by the team at RCM to protect their community that impacts so many lives," said Allan Schurr, chief commercial officer of Enchanted Rock. "We are confident we can keep RCM's residents safe and communities operational by providing electrical resiliency when utility companies cannot do so during power outages."

Enchanted Rock fuels all of its microgrids with natural gas supplied from the underground gas infrastructure, which helps ensure its microgrids can provide continuous electrical resiliency. The company recently announced all of its customers have the option to use Renewable Natural Gas for their resiliency service, which results in zero or negative carbon equivalent emissions.

"After evaluating our current diesel backup power systems, we realized switching to Enchanted Rock's electrical resiliency solution will allow us to maintain long-duration power and continue to operate our mission critical business," said Gray.

For more information about Enchanted Rock, please click here . Or for more information about RCM, please click here .

About Enchanted Rock

At Enchanted Rock, our mission is making sure the power is on for our customers. Our electrical resiliency microgrids have reinvented how organizations ensure power resiliency with fully managed microgrids. We provide patented advanced technology, support services, and flexible pricing options designed for fast, simple, clean, and worry-free protection from grid outages lasting from minutes to weeks so our customers can focus on their core business. High availability solutions, backed by skilled personnel, result in low risk, predictable resiliency. To learn more about the Enchanted Rock's electrical resiliency microgrids, visit www.enchantedrock.com or visit us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Retirement Center Management

RCM currently operates over 30 communities throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, North Carolina, and Tennessee providing independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The communities and each of the 3,759 suites are designed with one thing in mind – the health and wellbeing of the residents and their families.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enchanted-rock-to-supply-dual-purpose-microgrids-to-three-retirement-center-management-facilities-in-the-houston-area-301463233.html

SOURCE Enchanted Rock, LLC