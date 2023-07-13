13.07.2023 17:15:00

Encompass Health announces date of 2023 second quarter earnings call

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will report results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the market closes on Aug. 1, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 2, 2023, to discuss its results.

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-267-6316 and giving the conference ID EHCQ223. International callers should dial 203-518-9765 and give the same conference ID. Please call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected.

A live webcast of the conference call and an online replay of the conference call can be found on the Company's investor website at https://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 158 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Casey Winger | 205-970-5912
casey.winger@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Miller | 205-970-5860
mark.miller@encompasshealth.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-announces-date-of-2023-second-quarter-earnings-call-301876828.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Healthsouth Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Healthsouth Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Healthsouth Corp Registered Shs 59,00 -0,84% Healthsouth Corp Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Beginn der Bilanzsaison: ATX und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow beendet Handelswoche mit leichten Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende überwiegend stärker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt wurden vor dem Wochenende leichte Verluste beobachtet. Der deutsche Leitindex schloss knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street baute am Freitag ihre Vortagesgewinne nur teilweise aus. Die asiatischen Börsen standen am Freitag vorwiegend im Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen