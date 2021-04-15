 Encompass Health announces time change for 2021 first quarter earnings call | 15.04.21 | finanzen.at

15.04.2021 22:36:00

Encompass Health announces time change for 2021 first quarter earnings call

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced a time change of its previously announced 2021 first quarter earnings conference call. In order to facilitate analysts' ability to participate in both the Company's and another healthcare company's call, the call will be moved from 9 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on April 28, 2021. 

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)

The conference call may still be accessed by dialing 877-587-6761 and giving the pass code 8188583. International callers should dial 706-679-1635 and give the same pass code. Please call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected.

A live webcast of the conference call and an online replay of the conference call can be found on the Company's investor website at https://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 139 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact  
Hillary Carnel | 205 970-5912   
hillary.carnel@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact
Crissy Carlisle | 205 970-5860
crissy.carlisle@encompasshealth.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/encompass-health-announces-time-change-for-2021-first-quarter-earnings-call-301270239.html

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.

