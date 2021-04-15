Encompass Health announces time change for 2021 first quarter earnings call

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced a time change of its previously announced 2021 first quarter earnings conference call. In order to facilitate analysts' ability to participate in both the Company's and another healthcare company's call, the call will be moved from 9 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on April 28, 2021.

The conference call may still be accessed by dialing 877-587-6761 and giving the pass code 8188583. International callers should dial 706-679-1635 and give the same pass code. Please call approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure you are connected.

A live webcast of the conference call and an online replay of the conference call can be found on the Company's investor website at https://investor.encompasshealth.com.

