WKN DE: A2H9HM / ISIN: US29261A1007

06.02.2026 01:08:34

Encompass Health Corp Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Encompass Health Corp (EHC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $146.30 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $120.50 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Encompass Health Corp reported adjusted earnings of $148.80 million or $1.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $1.545 billion from $1.405 billion last year.

Encompass Health Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $146.30 Mln. vs. $120.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $1.545 Bln vs. $1.405 Bln last year.

FY26 Revenue Guidance: $6.365 Bln - $6.465 Bln FY26 EPS Guidance: $5.81 to $6.10

